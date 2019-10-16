U.S. News Announces New Population Health Track for 2019 Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and data-driven community health analysis , will convene leading public health experts from across the nation for an in-depth track dedicated to population health and value during the seventh annual Healthcare of Tomorrow conference on Nov. 17-19, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

The expanded track of sessions, focused on issues affecting value and population health , will explore how hospitals, health systems and other institutions are addressing the social determinants of health in an effort to improve patient well-being, among other key topics. The three-day forum will commence on Sunday, Nov. 17, with an opening keynote session, which will feature a conversation with CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo about innovative ways to serve healthcare consumers. On Nov. 18, Julie Kaplow, Director of the Trauma and Grief Center and Chief of Psychology at Texas Children's Hospital, will continue the public health conversation with CBS Sunday Morning Host Jane Pauley during a luncheon keynote , where they will discuss what healthcare leaders can do to address the silent epidemic of children facing trauma and grief.

"We've seen through our Healthiest Communities analysis that where people live, combined with other social factors such as access to healthy food, education and transportation, has a major impact on their health and well-being," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News & World Report. "This year, we've expanded the summit to place greater emphasis on population health and value in order to recognize the pioneering work being done to create a more equitable health environment in all corners of the country."

The Value and Population Health track will include the following sessions:

Payers and Providers: Partnering for Better Results

Sunil Budhrani , M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Innovation Health

Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Innovation Health David Carmouche , M.D., President, Ochsner Health Network; Senior Vice President, Community Care, Ochsner Health System

President, Ochsner Health Network; Senior Vice President, Community Care, Ochsner Health System Douglas Chaet , FACHE, Chief Managed Care Officer, Cleveland Clinic

Chief Managed Care Officer, Emily Maxson , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Aledade, Inc.

How Children's Hospitals Can Make an Impact on the Social Determinants of Health

Tamarah Duperval-Brownlee , M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Community Impact Officer, Ascension; President and Chief Executive Officer, Providence Health System

Senior Vice President and Chief Community Impact Officer, Ascension; President and Chief Executive Officer, Providence Health System R. Lawrence Moss , M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Nemours Children's Health System

President and Chief Executive Officer, Health System Jean L. Raphael , M.D., Director, Center for Child Health Policy and Advocacy, Texas Children's Hospital; Associate Professor and Associate Vice Chair for Community Health, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine

Director, Center for Child Health Policy and Advocacy, Texas Children's Hospital; Associate Professor and Associate Vice Chair for Community Health, Department of Pediatrics, Timothy C. Robinson , Chief Executive Officer, Nationwide Children's Hospital

Healthcare Community Change-Agents: Addressing the Social Determinants of Health

Alisahah J. Cole, M.D., Chief Community Impact Officer, Atrium Health

Chief Community Impact Officer, Atrium Health Ceci Connolly , President and Chief Executive Officer, Alliance of Community Health Plans

President and Chief Executive Officer, Alliance of Community Health Plans Imelda Dacones , M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Permanente

President and Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Permanente Cathryn E. Gunther , Associate Vice President, Global Population Health, Merck & Co.

The Hospital's Critical Role in Battling the Opioid Epidemic

Jay Bhatt , D.O., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; President, Health Research and Educational Trust, American Hospital Association

Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer; President, Health Research and Educational Trust, American Hospital Association Christopher F. Freer , D.O., Co-Chair, RWJBarnabas Health Tackling Addiction Task Force; System Director of Emergency Medicine, RWJBarnabas Health; Chairman, Emergency Department, Saint Barnabas Medical Center

Co-Chair, RWJBarnabas Health Tackling Addiction Task Force; System Director of Emergency Medicine, RWJBarnabas Health; Chairman, Emergency Department, Saint Barnabas Medical Center Halena M. Gazelka , M.D., Director, Inpatient Pain Service, Division of Pain Medicine, Mayo Clinic

Director, Inpatient Pain Service, Division of Pain Medicine, Mayo Clinic Alicia A. Jacobs , M.D., Vice Chair, Clinical Operations, Family Medicine; Family Medicine Physician; Associate Professor; University of Vermont Medical Center

The summit will conclude on Nov. 19 with a keynote conversation on measuring value in healthcare, featuring Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma and other healthcare leaders. View the full Value and Population Health track of sessions here .

U.S. News will also convene a special post-conference workshop examining the social determinants of health and exploring the possibility of measuring health equity at the hospital level. RSVP here , as space is limited.

"To succeed in population health, hospital systems need to identify and address disparities in care and outcomes. We see a role for U.S. News in measuring and highlighting those challenges at the hospital level," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "The post-conference workshop is an opportunity for us to receive guidance from attendees, who are on the front lines of caring for underserved populations, on how U.S. News should measure and report on hospitals' progress toward health equity."

Expanding its footprint in the community health space, U.S. News will host its inaugural Community Health Leadership Forum on April 7, 2020, which will bring together thought leaders from across the country dedicated to the principles, policies and challenges of building healthy communities. The summit will draw on the data-driven analysis and policy journalism of the Healthiest Communities platform, developed by U.S. News in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation, an independent charitable and philanthropic affiliate of CVS Health.

