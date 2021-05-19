U.S. News Announces "Scholarship Finder" Tool

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the U.S. News Scholarship Finder , a new online tool for students looking to lighten the financial burden of higher education. With information on more than 15,000 scholarships, the tool allows users to search by location, type of award, area of study, deadline and more.

The Scholarship Finder provides a helpful resource for the large number of prospective and current students in search of financial aid each year. In 2019 alone, about 65% of college students graduating that year took out loans to pay for school, per data reported by schools in an annual U.S. News survey.

"College is a major investment of time and money, and there is an array of options to assist with the financial side of that," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "The Scholarship Finder allows students to research and compare these financial aid options in one place."

Alongside the search tool, U.S. News offers year-round editorial content on paying for college. Articles cover topics such as what to know before taking out loans , myths about athletic scholarships , and the ins and outs of income share agreements .

For more information on how to use the Scholarship Finder, see the frequently asked questions page .

