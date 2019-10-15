U.S. News Announces the 2020 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in healthcare rankings, today released the 2020 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. The new ratings are a resource for Medicare beneficiaries and their families searching for the best coverage options during the annual open-enrollment period, which began October 15 and runs through December 7, 2019.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans highlights insurance companies that consistently offer highly rated health coverage to Medicare beneficiaries, who are typically age 65 or older.

"Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers face an overwhelming number of options when identifying the best coverage for them and their families – whether they are researching, choosing for the first time or switching plans," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. "It is our mission at U.S. News to provide relevant and useful analysis to help consumers make a better informed choice of insurance that fits their specific needs."

Insurance companies were recognized if either their Medicare Advantage or their Part D prescription drug plans received an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher across all plans in a given state and whose plans were all rated as at least three out of five stars by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Companies that consistently offer highly rated Medicare Advantage plans in multiple states include Aetna, Cigna, Kaiser Permanente, SelectHealth, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Senior Preferred, UnitedHealthcare, Martin's Point Generations and UPMC for Life. For Part D Prescription Drug plans, 12 states have one insurer that made the U.S. News list, with Blue Cross Blue Shield being the affiliate insurer in 11 of those 12 states.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from CMS to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of one to five stars. The U.S. News methodology analyzes insurers in a given state with plans rated three stars or higher by the CMS.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans serve the broader U.S. News mission to provide trusted information and rankings that help Americans navigate complex health care decisions, including their choices of insurance plans, doctors, hospitals and nursing homes.

