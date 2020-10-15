U.S. News Announces the 2021 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, today released the 2021 Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Part D Prescription Drug Plans. The new ratings are a resource for Medicare beneficiaries and their families searching for the best coverage options during the annual open-enrollment period, which began October 15 and runs through December 7, 2020.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Part D Medicare Prescription Drug Plans highlights insurance companies that consistently offer highly rated health coverage to Medicare beneficiaries, who are typically age 65 or older. The ratings are accompanied by editorial pieces that cover various Medicare topics including the difference between Medicare and Medicaid and the necessary steps to choosing a Medicare plan .

"The pandemic has underscored the importance of having good health insurance, especially for older adults, who are most susceptible to COVID-19," said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis for U.S. News. "Medicare beneficiaries face complex considerations when choosing an insurance plan, including monthly cost and in-network and out-of-network benefits. Our easy-to-navigate online tools and straightforward ratings help consumers identify which plan is best for their specific needs."

Insurance companies were recognized if either their Medicare Advantage or their Part D plans received an average rating of 4.5 stars or higher across all plans in a given state. Companies that consistently offer highly rated Medicare Advantage plans in multiple states include Cigna, Essence Healthcare, HealthPartners, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health, Kaiser Permanente, Martin's Point Generations Advantage, Providence Medicare Advantage Plans, Quartz Medicare Advantage and UnitedHealthcare. For Part D Prescription Drug plans, 11 states have one insurer that made the U.S. News list, with a Blue Cross Blue Shield company being that insurer in all 11 states.

U.S. News uses plan-ratings data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to populate its comparison tool and identify the Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans. CMS rates individual plans on a scale of one to five stars. The U.S. News methodology analyzes insurers in a given state with plans rated 3-stars or higher by CMS.

The Best Insurance Companies for Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans serve the broader U.S. News mission to provide trusted information and rankings that help Americans navigate complex health care decisions, including their choices of insurance plans, doctors, hospitals and nursing homes. This year U.S. News has also launched a guide to choosing a Medicare Supplement Insurance plan (also known as Medigap), which is a popular option for many Medicare customers.

