U.S. News Announces the Best 4th of July Car Deals for 2021

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the best Fourth of July Car Deals for 2021 . The list features 10 vehicles, including five SUVs, two compact cars, two hybrid cars and one electric car. These models are all available with excellent financing, cash back or lease incentives.

"Automakers are dealing with chip shortages that have led to low inventory and high demand, but that doesn't mean that July Fourth deals have dried up," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The best deals include interest-free financing for up to six years, while a few standout lease offers feature monthly payments that are well under $200."

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan , Ford , Honda , Chevrolet , Hyundai , Kia , Dodge, Ram , Jeep , Mazda , Buick, GMC , Subaru , Volkswagen , Acura , Cadillac , Infiniti , Lincoln , Volvo , Porsche , Mercedes-Benz , Audi , BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through at least July 6, 2021, according to manufacturers' sites.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars , finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance . U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

