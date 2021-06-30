U.S. News Announces the Best 4th of July Car Deals for 2021

News provided by

U.S. News & World Report

Jun 30, 2021, 00:01 ET

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the best Fourth of July Car Deals for 2021. The list features 10 vehicles, including five SUVs, two compact cars, two hybrid cars and one electric car. These models are all available with excellent financing, cash back or lease incentives.

"Automakers are dealing with chip shortages that have led to low inventory and high demand, but that doesn't mean that July Fourth deals have dried up," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The best deals include interest-free financing for up to six years, while a few standout lease offers feature monthly payments that are well under $200."

Best 4th of July Car Deals for 2021

Model

U.S. News Best Cars
Rankings Score

(Out of 10)

Available Deal

2021 Ford Escape

7.9

1.9% financing for 60 months

2021 Honda Civic

8.6

As low as $169 per month for 36 months with
$2,999 due at signing

2021 Honda Pilot

8.4

0% financing for 48 months

2021 Hyundai
Elantra Hybrid

8.6

0% financing for 60 months plus $1,000
bonus cash

2021 Hyundai Venue

7.8

As low as $149 per month for 36 months with
$2,399 due at signing

2021 Infiniti QX50

7.8

0% financing for 72 months

2021 Kia Sportage

8.4

0% financing for 66 months

2021 Nissan Leaf

7.8

0% financing for 72 months plus up to $6,000
bonus cash

2021 Toyota
Avalon Hybrid

8.5

Up to $3,500 cash back

2021 Toyota Corolla

7.9

As low as $129 per month for 36 months with
$2,999 due at signing

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Infiniti, Lincoln, Volvo, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through at least July 6, 2021, according to manufacturers' sites.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle BrandsBest Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching carsfinding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

https://www.usnews.com/