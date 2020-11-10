U.S. News Announces the Best Black Friday Car Deals for 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the Best Black Friday Car Deals for 2020. The list features nine vehicles, including two from our hybrid and electric car class, as well as two SUVs, two small cars and three midsize cars. These models are all available with excellent financing or lease incentives.

"Black Friday isn't just about getting the latest Xbox or scoring a great deal on a flat-screen TV," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Shoppers can take advantage of 0% financing for five or six years on some of our top-ranked cars. These sales also include excellent lease deals that will keep your payments right around $300 each month."

Best Black Friday Car Deals for 2020

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Mazda, Buick, GMC, Subaru, Volkswagen, Acura, Cadillac, Infiniti, Lincoln, Volvo, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through at least Nov. 30, 2020, according to manufacturers' sites.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

