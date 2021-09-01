U.S. News Announces the Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2021

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2021. The list features nine vehicles, including four SUVs, two compact cars, a large car, a midsize car and a luxury sports car. These models are all available with excellent financing, cash back or lease incentives.

"The current inventory shortages make Labor Day a difficult time to find a great deal, particularly if you're shopping for a popular truck or family-friendly SUV," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The flip side is that there are attractive lease and finance offers on a number of top-ranked cars and small SUVs, so the three-day weekend is an excellent shopping opportunity for some buyers."

Best Labor Day Car Deals for 2021

Each month, U.S. News collects new and used car deals for Toyota, Nissan , Ford , Honda , Chevrolet , Hyundai , Kia , Dodge, Ram , Jeep , Mazda , Buick, GMC , Subaru , Volkswagen , Acura , Cadillac , Infiniti , Lincoln , Volvo , Porsche , Mercedes-Benz , Audi , BMW and Lexus vehicles. Deals listed are from manufacturers' sites using representative ZIP codes. Deals may vary depending on location, the buyer's credit score and other factors. Deals are valid through at least Sept. 7, 2021, according to manufacturers' sites.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands , Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families . U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car-buying journey, offering advice for researching cars , finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance . U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

