U.S. News Expands Data, Measurement and Rankings Track For 2019 Healthcare of Tomorrow Conference

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings , will convene industry leaders from around the country to examine how best to use data, analytics and measurement to improve clinical care at the seventh annual Healthcare of Tomorrow leadership forum, scheduled for Nov. 17-19, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

An expanded track of sessions dedicated to Data, Rankings and Measurement will highlight best practices in using analytics, data, artificial intelligence, quality metrics and more to help streamline operations, reduce costs, improve quality and provide more personalized patient care. In addition, this year's summit will host its first session dedicated to the U.S. News Best Medical Schools rankings and methodologies with U.S. News Chief Data Strategist, Robert J. Morse. The three-day forum will close on Nov. 19 with a keynote conversation on measuring value in healthcare, featuring Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, Dr. Trent Haywood of Blue Cross Blue Shield and Intermountain Healthcare's Dr. Marc Harrison.

"When implemented across the board, measurements and analytics on patient care provide invaluable information that help hospitals deliver higher quality care to their patients," said Brian Kelly, editorial director and executive vice president of U.S. News. "This year's Healthcare of Tomorrow summit will highlight how data can inform clinical decision-making and the progress that has been made to boost overall performance."

The inaugural Data, Measurement and Rankings track will include the following sessions:

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Focus on Post-Acute Care: Lower Costs, Fewer Readmissions, Happier Patients

Fred Bentley , Managing Director, Avalere Health

, Managing Director, Avalere Health Catherine A. Jacobson , President and Chief Executive Officer, Froedtert Health

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Froedtert Health Jeffrey M. Weiss , M.D. , Vice President for Medical Affairs, Montefiore Health System

, Vice President for Medical Affairs, Montefiore Health System Zach Adams , Senior Health Data Analyst, U.S. News & World Report

Harnessing Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to Improve Results

Maia Hightower , M.D. , Chief Medical Information Officer; Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Utah Health

, Chief Medical Information Officer; Assistant Professor, Department of Internal Medicine, Health Nina Janda , Chief Executive Officer, Global Health Data @Work

, Chief Executive Officer, Global Health Data @Work Daniel Nigrin , M.D. , Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Boston Children's Hospital; Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Harvard Medical School

, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Boston Children's Hospital; Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, David K. Vawdrey , Ph.D., Chief Data Informatics Officer, Geisinger

Measuring Excellence in Medical Education: The U.S. News Best Medical Schools Rankings

Robert J. Morse , Chief Data Strategist, U.S. News & World Report

, Chief Data Strategist, U.S. News & World Report Mary Klotman , M.D. , Dean, Duke University School of Medicine; Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, Duke University

, Dean, School of Medicine; Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, Fredric B. Meyer , M.D. , Juanita Kious Waugh Executive Dean for Education, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science; Dean, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine

, Juanita Kious Waugh Executive Dean for Education, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science; Dean, Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine E. Albert Reece , M.D., Ph.D., MBA , Dean, University of Maryland School of Medicine ; Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, UM Baltimore

, Dean, ; Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, UM Baltimore Rafael Rivera Jr. , M.D. , Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology; Associate Dean for Admissions and Financial Aid, NYU School of Medicine

, Assistant Professor, Department of Radiology; Associate Dean for Admissions and Financial Aid, NYU School of Medicine Marschall S. Runge , M.D., Ph.D., Dean, University of Michigan Medical School; Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019

Closing Keynote Panel: Evaluating Value: How Should Success Be Defined and Measured

A. Marc Harrison , M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Intermountain Healthcare

President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent Nelson , M.D., Vice President, Medical Affairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Vice President, Medical Affairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association Vivian S. Lee , M.D., Ph.D. , President, Health Platforms, Verily Life Sciences

, President, Health Platforms, Verily Life Sciences Marvin O'Quinn , President and Chief Operating Officer, CommonSpirit Health

, President and Chief Operating Officer, CommonSpirit Health Seema Verma , Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

, Administrator, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Rachel M. Werner , M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine; Professor of Health Care Management, Wharton School; Executive Director, Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics, University of Pennsylvania

Attendees will also get an inside look at the U.S. News Best Hospitals and Best Children's Hospitals rankings and methodologies with U.S. News and RTI methodologists. The summit will conclude with a post-conference workshop on whether health equity can be measured – and reported – at the hospital level. View the full data track here .

"Quality metrics must keep pace with the rapid evolution of care delivery. That's why we at U.S. News made important changes this year and will continue to update our ranking methodologies in the coming years," said Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis Ben Harder. "The Healthcare of Tomorrow summit offers an unparalleled opportunity for hospital leaders, hospital evaluators, clinicians, and other stakeholders to exchange insights and ideas on how to use data to measure, promote and drive gains in patient care."

The Healthcare of Tomorrow forum brings together the country's top medical executives, government policymakers and industry leaders to explore the intersection of healthcare policy and practice. Additional in-depth breakout sessions will cover topics including how providers can tackle the opioid epidemic, address the social determinants of health, refine their digital health strategy, and develop strategic partnerships and more .

Media interested in attending Healthcare of Tomorrow should contact Eleanor Brow, ebrow@usnews.com, and connect with U.S. News HOT on Twitter and LinkedIn using #USNHOT.

About Healthcare of Tomorrow

U.S. News & World Report brings its legacy of healthcare reporting, analysis and industry insights to life in this annual leadership forum. Healthcare of Tomorrow, presented by U.S. News Best Hospitals, unites a community of forward-thinking executives to exchange ideas, share best practices and set new standards for patient care. The seventh annual event will be held in Washington, D.C., from November 17-19, 2019.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Health, Education, Money, Travel, Cars and News, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

https://www.usnews.com

