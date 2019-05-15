U.S. News Hosts Workforce of Tomorrow Conference on May 22

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In just one week, U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Colleges , Best Jobs and Best States , will host the eighth annual U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow forum on May 22, 2019, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. Leaders from government, education, industry, nonprofits and other sectors will come together to share ideas and best practices for developing a workforce with the skills needed for a shifting jobs landscape.

This year's event will feature a range of talks, panel discussions, fireside chats and other presentations examining the future of work, improving diversity and inclusion, spurring education innovation and building strong policies and partnerships. Confirmed speakers include:

Byron G. Auguste , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Opportunity@Work

, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Angela Baker , Director, Corporate Responsibility, Qualcomm

, Director, Corporate Responsibility, Deb Bubb , HR Vice President and Chief Leadership, Learning and Inclusion Officer, IBM

, HR Vice President and Chief Leadership, Learning and Inclusion Officer, Martin Dahinden , Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States

, Rosanna Durruthy , Head of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, LinkedIn

, Head of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Molly Elgin-Cossart , Director, Rework America Task Force, Markle Foundation

, Director, Rework America Task Force, Julie Gehrki , Vice President, Philanthropy, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation

, Vice President, Philanthropy, Eric J. Gertler , Executive Chairman, U.S. News & World Report

, Executive Chairman, Lindsay H. Kurrle , Commissioner, Vermont Department of Labor

, Commissioner, Jack Markell , Governor of Delaware (2009-2017); Chairman, National Advisory Council , Aspen Institute Future of Work Initiative

, Governor of (2009-2017); Chairman, National Advisory Council Michael P. Morris , Chief Executive Officer, Topcoder; Global Head of Crowdsourcing, Wipro

, Chief Executive Officer, Global Head of Crowdsourcing, Eloy Ortiz Oakley , Chancellor, California Community Colleges

, Chancellor, James E. Rzepkowski , Acting Secretary, Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

, Acting Secretary, Allen Shaheen , Executive Vice President, North American Regional Delivery Centers, Cognizant

"This year's Workforce of Tomorrow forum will bring together top thought leaders to share their expertise on crucial developments in today's and tomorrow's workforce," said Brian Kelly, Editor and Chief Content Officer of U.S. News. "We'll hear from the front lines of innovation – in government, nonprofits, education and more – about the opportunities and solutions for addressing the nation's skills gaps."

To register or learn more about the conference, please visit USNewsSTEMsolutions.com , and connect with U.S. News Workforce of Tomorrow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn . Seating is limited, so those interested in attending should register before spots fill up. Media interested in attending should contact Enxhi Myslymi at emyslymi@usnews.com .

About U.S. News Workforce of Tomorrow

The U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference brings together leaders from industry, education, government and other sectors to showcase promising practices and proven solutions that are making a difference in solving the nation's skills gaps. Produced by U.S. News & World Report, Workforce of Tomorrow is the latest evolution of the U.S. News STEM Solutions National Leadership Conference. The eighth annual summit will take place on May 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C. For more details and updates, please visit USNewsSTEMsolutions.com .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

