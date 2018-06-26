U.S. News Ranks Children's Hospital Colorado Among Top 10 in Nation and in 10 out of 10 Specialties

"Our dedication to kids is constant and tireless — and it shows," said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children's Colorado. "We take pride in delivering the best possible care to every single child who walks through our doors. Ranking in the top 10 is a testament to our talented and compassionate pediatric specialists who this past year cared for kids from all 50 states and more than 35 countries."

"The 10 pediatric centers on this year's Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll deliver exceptional care across a range of specialties and deserve to be highlighted," said Ben Harder, chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News. "Day after day, these hospitals provide state-of-the-art medical expertise to children with complex conditions. Their U.S. News rankings reflect their commitment to providing high-quality care."

The annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology, and urology. Hospitals received points for being ranked in a specialty, and higher-ranking hospitals receive more points. The Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll recognizes the 10 hospitals that received the most points overall.

The U.S. News Best Children's Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and an annual reputation survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals. Methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices.

This year's rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals 2019" guidebook, available late September.

