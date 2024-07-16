U.S. News Ranks Sarasota Memorial Among Nation's Best Hospitals

Today's rankings and ratings again earned SMH the #5 spot in Florida and make it the highest-rated hospital in South Florida.
David Verinder, CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, credits the top-tier staff and SMH's longstanding community mission for the consistently high ratings from U.S. News and other independent quality rating organizations.
"Our physicians, nurses and staff share a sense of purpose and community mission that stems from Sarasota Memorial's singular status as the region's only not-for-profit, public hospital," Verinder said. "The patient outcomes our team achieves are due entirely to their diligence and dedication to the patients we serve."
Sarah Lodge, chair of the publicly elected Sarasota County Public Hospital Board governing the health system, noted that SMH has been caring for people on Florida's Gulf Coast for nearly 100 years and commended staff for continually setting the benchmark for high quality care, regionally and nationally.
"Over the years, as our hospital grew with the community, we have never lost sight of our public mission and why we are here," Lodge said. "We continue to serve as our community's healthcare safety net while providing the highest quality, nationally ranked medical care."
SMH's 24 top rankings/ratings in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025
"Best Hospitals" list includes:
50 Best Hospitals – National Ranking
Rehabilitation - #29
High Performing Specialty Ratings (Top 10% hospitals nationwide)
Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery
Geriatrics
Neurology & Neurosurgery
Orthopedics
Pulmonary/Lung surgery
Urology
High Performing - Conditions/Procedures
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Aortic Valve Surgery
Back Surgery
Colon Cancer Surgery
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Heart Attack
Heart Bypass Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Kidney Failure
Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma
Lung Cancer Surgery
Pneumonia
Prostate Cancer Surgery
Stroke
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
For more information, visit smh.com/news.
SOURCE Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Share this article