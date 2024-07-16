U.S. News Ranks Sarasota Memorial Among Nation's Best Hospitals

Sarasota Memorial ranked among US News' best hospitals for 24 types of care. Post this

Today's rankings and ratings again earned SMH the #5 spot in Florida and make it the highest-rated hospital in South Florida.

David Verinder, CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, credits the top-tier staff and SMH's longstanding community mission for the consistently high ratings from U.S. News and other independent quality rating organizations.

"Our physicians, nurses and staff share a sense of purpose and community mission that stems from Sarasota Memorial's singular status as the region's only not-for-profit, public hospital," Verinder said. "The patient outcomes our team achieves are due entirely to their diligence and dedication to the patients we serve."

Sarah Lodge, chair of the publicly elected Sarasota County Public Hospital Board governing the health system, noted that SMH has been caring for people on Florida's Gulf Coast for nearly 100 years and commended staff for continually setting the benchmark for high quality care, regionally and nationally.

"Over the years, as our hospital grew with the community, we have never lost sight of our public mission and why we are here," Lodge said. "We continue to serve as our community's healthcare safety net while providing the highest quality, nationally ranked medical care."

SMH's 24 top rankings/ratings in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025

"Best Hospitals" list includes:

50 Best Hospitals – National Ranking

Rehabilitation - #29

High Performing Specialty Ratings (Top 10% hospitals nationwide)

Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery

Geriatrics

Neurology & Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonary/Lung surgery

Urology

High Performing - Conditions/Procedures

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Back Surgery

Colon Cancer Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Heart Attack

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Hip Replacement

Knee Replacement

Kidney Failure

Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma

Lung Cancer Surgery

Pneumonia

Prostate Cancer Surgery

Stroke

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

