U.S. News Ranks Sarasota Memorial Among Nation's Best Hospitals

July 16, 2024

SARASOTA, Fla., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. News & World Report recognized Sarasota Memorial Hospital (SMH) among the nation's 50 best hospitals for rehabilitation, spotlighting the highly specialized, complex care it provides to patients recovering from stroke, traumatic brain injuries and other severe injuries and illness.

U.S. News also recognized the publicly-owned health system in Sarasota, Fla., among the nation's top hospitals for 23 other high performing medical specialties, procedures and conditions.

Today's rankings and ratings again earned SMH the #5 spot in Florida and make it the highest-rated hospital in South Florida.

David Verinder, CEO of Sarasota Memorial Health Care System, credits the top-tier staff and SMH's longstanding community mission for the consistently high ratings from U.S. News and other independent quality rating organizations.

"Our physicians, nurses and staff share a sense of purpose and community mission that stems from Sarasota Memorial's singular status as the region's only not-for-profit, public hospital," Verinder said. "The patient outcomes our team achieves are due entirely to their diligence and dedication to the patients we serve."

Sarah Lodge, chair of the publicly elected Sarasota County Public Hospital Board governing the health system, noted that SMH has been caring for people on Florida's Gulf Coast for nearly 100 years and commended staff for continually setting the benchmark for high quality care, regionally and nationally.

"Over the years, as our hospital grew with the community, we have never lost sight of our public mission and why we are here," Lodge said. "We continue to serve as our community's healthcare safety net while providing the highest quality, nationally ranked medical care."

SMH's 24 top rankings/ratings in U.S. News & World Report's 2024-2025
"Best Hospitals" list includes:

50 Best Hospitals – National Ranking
Rehabilitation - #29

High Performing Specialty Ratings (Top 10% hospitals nationwide)
Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery
Geriatrics
Neurology & Neurosurgery
Orthopedics
Pulmonary/Lung surgery
Urology

High Performing - Conditions/Procedures
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair
Aortic Valve Surgery
Back Surgery
Colon Cancer Surgery
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Heart Attack
Heart Bypass Surgery
Heart Failure
Hip Replacement
Knee Replacement
Kidney Failure
Leukemia, Lymphoma & Myeloma
Lung Cancer Surgery
Pneumonia
Prostate Cancer Surgery
Stroke
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

