U.S. News Reveals 2026-2027 Best High Schools Rankings

New data highlights top-performing public, charter and STEM schools across all 50 states and major metro areas.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in education rankings, announced the 2026-2027 Best High Schools rankings today, offering families a vital resource to navigate local education options and plan for academic success. The rankings evaluate around 27,000 eligible public high schools at the national, state and local levels, with nearly 18,000 ranked.

In this edition:

State Rankings for Top-Performing Schools: Massachusetts continues to lead the nation, with 47% of its high schools ranked in the top quarter of U.S. high schools. It is followed by New Jersey with 44% and Maryland with 43%.





continues to lead the nation, with 47% of its high schools ranked in the top quarter of U.S. high schools. It is followed by with 44% and with 43%. Metro Rankings Highlight Top Areas: Among metropolitan areas with a significant number of schools, three areas stand out with the highest proportions of their ranked schools placing in the top 25% nationally: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA leads with 60%, followed by McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX with 59%, and Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI with 56%.





Among metropolitan areas with a significant number of schools, three areas stand out with the highest proportions of their ranked schools placing in the top 25% nationally: leads with 60%, followed by with 59%, and with 56%. National STEM and Charter Excellence: Although California and New Jersey lead the nation in the sheer number of STEM schools (96 and 50, respectively), charter schools disproportionately dominate the national rankings, claiming 23% of the top 100 spots. Arizona's BASIS charter school network exemplifies this top-tier performance, securing three of the country's top five STEM schools and placing 12 of its campuses in the overall national top 100.

"Every student deserves a pathway to success, and that journey often begins with selecting the right school," says LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for education at U.S. News. "The 2026-2027 Best High Schools rankings empower families with the valuable data and transparency they need to help make the best educational choices for them. We are proud to offer this essential resource to help shape the next generation of college-ready students."

The 2026-2027 Best High Schools national rankings identify top public schools based on six key performance indicators, including student achievement on state-required assessments, strong graduation rates and college readiness measures. Schools are evaluated on how effectively they serve all students, including underserved populations, with college readiness specifically measured through student participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams. The rankings consider curriculum breadth and overall student outcomes as well. U.S. News worked with RTI International, a global research firm, to implement the comprehensive ranking methodology, using the most current data from the 2023-2024 school year.

National Ranking - Top 10

Central Magnet School (TN) Signature School (IN) Julia R. Masterman Secondary School (PA) Davidson Academy (NV) School Without Walls High School (DC) Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (VA) Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology (GA) The School for the Talented and Gifted (TAG) (TX) Nikola Tesla Stem High School (WA) Science Academy Stem Magnet (CA)

Best Charter Schools - Top 5

Signature School (IN) BASIS Oro Valley (AZ) BASIS Goodyear (AZ) Haas Hall Bentonville (AR) BASIS Prescott (AZ)

Best STEM High Schools - Top 5

High Technology High School (NJ) BASIS Ahwatukee (AZ) BASIS Chandler (AZ) Edison Academy Magnet School (NJ) BASIS Scottsdale (AZ)

Along with the national rankings, U.S. News also publishes a state-by-state ranking of the 2026-2027 Best High Schools and a demographic breakdown of all ranked schools.

For more information, visit Best High Schools and use #BestHighSchools on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews.com each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, insurance, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.