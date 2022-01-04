U.S. News Reveals Best Diet Rankings for 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, released its annual assessment of the year's Best Diets . The Best Diets for 2022 offers rankings, data and information on 40 diet plans to help millions of Americans make food and nutrition-related resolutions and achieve their health goals.

For the fifth consecutive year, the Mediterranean Diet ranks as the No. 1 Best Diet Overall . The Mediterranean diet is among the most studied diets, and one of few (most of which are higher fat/lower carbohydrate diets) showing benefits on cardiovascular disease outcomes. The Mediterranean Diet also claimed the top spot in five other lists: Best Diets for Healthy Eating , Easiest Diets to Follow , Best Diets for Diabetes , Best Plant-Based Diets and Best Heart-Healthy Diets (tied for No. 1).

In addition to making a top-five appearance in Best Diets Overall, WW (Weight Watchers) continues to rank high across multiple categories, once again taking the No. 1 spot for Best Weight-Loss Diet (tied with the Flexitarian Diet and the Volumetrics Diet) and Best Diet Programs (tied with the Mayo Clinic Diet). U.S. News' panel of experts agreed WW provides a customizable, community-driven, long-term strategy for weight loss.

Once again, the DASH Diet and Flexitarian Diet tied for the No. 2 spot on the Best Overall Diet ranking list. The MIND Diet took the No. 4 spot while WW (Weight Watchers) moved to No. 5, tied with the TLC Diet, Volumetrics and the Mayo Clinic Diet.

"Eating well to maintain a healthy body and mind is one of the most personal and necessary aspects of caring for oneself," said Gretel Schueller, managing editor of health at U.S. News. "The U.S. News Best Diets offers information on nearly every major diet out there, as well as targeted categories so everyone can find the right diet for their specific needs."

"The influence of diet on health across the life span cannot be overstated, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic where diet quality can impact outcomes," said Dr. David Katz, president of True Health Initiative and former director of Yale Prevention Research Center. "While the themes of eating well for long- and short-term health are well established, there are many variants that allow for 'personalizing' the benefits of great nutrition, and there is no better source for the careful curating of those options than the U.S. News Best Diets report."

To determine the rankings, U.S. News convened an expert panel of the country's top specialists in nutrition, diabetes, heart health and weight loss. Through an in-depth survey, 27 panelists scored 40 diets in seven areas, including ease of compliance, likelihood of losing significant weight in both the short and long term, and effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes. To account for the ever-evolving nature of diet and nutrition, the U.S. News health team added Intermittent Fasting and Sirtfood diets to round out this year's list. For further details on how the rankings were calculated, see the methodology . The U.S. News Best Diets rankings, paired with advice from a doctor or registered dietitian, can help Americans adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Alongside the 2022 Best Diets rankings, U.S. News offers extensive wellness content plus expert analysis tailored to each specific diet. A new addition this year is a seven-day email healthy eating course , featuring tips and tools from the U.S. News Health team to create a healthy eating plan.

U.S. News 2022 Best Diets Rankings

Full lists available here .

Best Overall Diets

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet (tie)

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

Best Diet Programs (Formerly Best Commercial Diets)

1. Mayo Clinic Diet (tie)

1. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

3. Jenny Craig

Best Weight-Loss Diets

1. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

1. Volumetrics (tie)

1. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

Best Fast Weight-Loss Diets

1. Atkins

2. HMR Diet (tie)

2. OPTAVIA Diet (tie)

Best Diets for Healthy Eating

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. DASH Diet (tie)

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

Easiest Diets to Follow

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet

3. MIND Diet (tie)

3. Fertility Diet (tie)

3. WW (Weight Watchers) (tie)

Best Diets for Diabetes

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet (tie)

2. Vegan Diet (tie)

Best Heart Healthy Diets

1. Mediterranean Diet (tie)

1. Ornish Diet (tie)

3. DASH Diet

Best Plant Based Diets

1. Mediterranean Diet

2. Flexitarian Diet

3. Vegetarian Diet

