U.S. News Reveals the 2020 Best Honeymoon Destinations

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels , Best Travel Rewards Programs and Best Cruise Lines , today released its annual rankings of the Best Honeymoon Destinations. The new rankings highlight the Best Honeymoon Destinations , as well as region- and budget-specific honeymoon lists, including the Best Honeymoon Destinations in the U.S. , the Best Honeymoon Destinations in Europe , the Best Caribbean Honeymoons , the Best Beach Honeymoon Destinations , the Best Cheap Honeymoons in the U.S. and the Best Cheap European Honeymoon Destinations . Unique to U.S. News, the rankings combine editor, traveler and expert feedback to determine the most romantic destinations around the world.

The eastern Caribbean island of St. Lucia takes the No. 1 spot for the Best Honeymoon Destinations and is perfect for newlyweds who want to celebrate with a secluded, upscale getaway that offers unique excursion opportunities, such as visiting the Caribbean's only drive-in volcano. Bora Bora, French Polynesia , claims the No. 2 position thanks to its exotic atmosphere and prevalence of luxurious overwater bungalows and spas. The list also features Fiji at No. 3, Amalfi Coast in Italy at No. 4, Tahiti, French Polynesia , at No. 6 and Santorini, Greece , at No. 8.

Honeymooners looking to stay in the U.S. have a variety of beautiful destinations to choose from. The Hawaiian Islands lead the Best Honeymoon Destinations in the U.S. list, with Kauai earning the top spot in part because it appeals to couples keen on sunbathing on beautiful white sand beaches and getting an adrenaline rush during a helicopter tour. Maui , which offers hiking opportunities at Haleakala National Park and stunning black, red and white sand beaches, comes in at No. 2. Following at No. 3, Carmel Beach, California, scores high on the list due to its charming setting alongside Carmel's upscale shops and restaurants.

U.S. News also assessed prices for lodging, entertainment and dining to create the Best Cheap Honeymoons in the U.S. ranking. At the top of this list for budget-conscious couples is Ogunquit, Maine, which provides an affordable and intimate atmosphere year-round, plus perks like beautiful beaches, whale watching tours and cozy boutique hotels. For outdoorsy newlyweds, there's the No. 2 destination, Glacier National Park in Montana , where honeymooners can enjoy hikes, scenic drives and wildlife viewing. Martha ' s Vineyard, Massachusetts , at No. 3, the Finger Lakes in New York at No. 5 and the Outer Banks in North Carolina at No. 7 also appear on the list.

"Picking the perfect honeymoon destination for you can seem overwhelming, especially when planning your wedding," said Christine Smith, travel editor at U.S. News. "The U.S. News Best Honeymoon Destinations rankings help to simplify this decision so honeymooners can pick and choose their ideal trip whether they are on a budget, prefer to spend their postnuptial vacation on a beach in the Caribbean or want to immerse themselves in Europe's rich culture."

U.S. News analyzed more than 700 destinations using a methodology that considers user votes and expert and editor opinions. Ambiance, privacy and a location's reputation, as well as the abundance of couple-friendly activities, are a few factors used to determine the best honeymoon destinations.

2020 U.S. News Best Honeymoon Destinations Rankings

See the full rankings here .

Best Honeymoon Destinations

1. St. Lucia

2. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

3. Fiji

Best Honeymoon Destinations in the U.S.

1. Kauai, Hawaii

2. Maui, Hawaii

3. Carmel Beach, California

Best Honeymoon Destinations in Europe

1. Florence, Italy

2. Amalfi Coast, Italy

3. Tuscany, Italy

Best Caribbean Honeymoons

1. Grenada

2. Turks and Caicos Islands

3. St. Kitts and Nevis

Best Cheap Honeymoons in the U.S.

1. Ogunquit, Maine

2. Glacier National Park, Montana

3. Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts

Best Cheap European Honeymoon Destinations

1. Corfu, Greece

2. Florence, Italy

3. Rome

