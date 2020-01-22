U.S. News Special Report: Stockton, Calif., Is the Most Diverse City in America

While California, a state that has seen large growth in its Hispanic and Asian populations, is home to many of the most diverse cities, the least diverse cities are not concentrated in any one state. Several cities with lower diversity scores – such as Detroit and Colorado Springs, Colorado – experienced significant increases in diversity over the last decade.

Key findings include:

Most cities are becoming more racially diverse. Of the 66 cities evaluated, about 70% – 46 cities – grew in racial diversity from 2010 to 2018. During that same time, the number of cities where no racial group made up more than half the population doubled from 5 to 10.

Of the 66 cities evaluated, about 70% – 46 cities – grew in racial diversity from 2010 to 2018. During that same time, the number of cities where no racial group made up more than half the population doubled from 5 to 10. Immigration and retirement trends contributed to increased diversity. Cities like New York , with a large immigrant population, tended to be more diverse. Experts suggest urban diversity also increased as the baby boomer generation, which is three-quarters white, moved away from cities.

Cities like , with a large immigrant population, tended to be more diverse. Experts suggest urban diversity also increased as the baby boomer generation, which is three-quarters white, moved away from cities. Asian and Hispanic populations are increasing in cities. From 2010 to 2018, the Asian population in large cities increased by 20% and the Hispanic population increased by 12%. The Asian population in Midwestern cities grew more than double the average pace for large cities, including in Indianapolis (by 87%), Columbus (by 74%) and Cleveland (by 57%).

From 2010 to 2018, the Asian population in large cities increased by 20% and the Hispanic population increased by 12%. The Asian population in Midwestern cities grew more than double the average pace for large cities, including in (by 87%), (by 74%) and (by 57%). The black population increased by just 2%. In total, 18 cities – including Cleveland , St. Louis and Chicago – lost more black residents than they gained. Detroit saw some gains in diversity partially due to its growing white population, but the city is still the second-least racially diverse on the list. African Americans make up 83% of its population.

The editorial package on diversity in cities includes:

"It's clear that cities in the U.S. are becoming less homogeneous," said Devon Haynie, assistant managing editor for Cities at U.S. News. "But U.S. News' in-depth analysis reveals that growth in diversity doesn't always translate to equal opportunity. Even the most diverse cities in the country are facing racial inequalities in income levels, educational attainment and homeownership rates."

Using a diversity index developed by USA Today, U.S. News calculated each city's score with data from the U.S. Census and the American Community Survey. The score takes into account the proportion of the population comprised of each of the following racial and ethnic groups: white, black, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander and Hispanic. People of Hispanic ethnicity can be of any race, according to federal standards, but this overlap among groups is captured in the analysis.

Most Racially Diverse Large Cities in America

Stockton, CA Oakland, CA Sacramento, CA New York, NY Long Beach, CA San Jose, CA Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Fresno, CA Chicago, IL

Least Racially Diverse Large Cities in America

El Paso, TX Detroit, MI Lexington, KY Portland, OR Louisville, KY Pittsburgh, PA Omaha, NE Memphis, TN Colorado Springs, CO Corpus Christi, TX

The Cities project is part of U.S. News' Government Rankings initiative, which measures government performance at the international, state and local levels and includes the Best Countries , Best States , Healthiest Communities and Cities projects.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report

Related Links

https://www.usnews.com

