U.S. News Teams Up with USAFacts to Strengthen Non-Partisan Reporting of the 2020 Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To inform citizens' voting decisions and ramp up its 2020 election coverage, U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and data journalism, is collaborating with USAFacts , a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative making government numbers more available, accessible and understandable, for its " America 2020 " section.

America 2020 is dedicated to harnessing the demographics, data and facts behind the politics. USAFacts houses data from more than 70 federal agencies, 50 states and thousands of local government entities. Through America 2020, U.S. News and USAFacts will help readers understand the issues and candidates and help ensure they have the facts to make informed decisions.

The section takes an in-depth look at the Democratic primary by covering the leading candidates including Joe Biden , Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren . Explainers report where candidates stand on issues that matter to voters, such as health care, immigration , college cost and student debt , trade and tariffs and guns. Once the Democratic nominee is chosen, America 2020 will shift to the general election, offering guides to battleground states and data stories to highlight contrasts between President Donald Trump and the eventual Democratic nominee. For coverage on additional candidates and key issues, explore America 2020 .

"People today are bombarded with information, and it's hard to distill what's true and who to trust," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer of U.S. News. "America 2020 leverages U.S. News' expertise in publishing deeply reported, non-partisan, data-driven stories. In time for tonight's debate, we're thrilled to collaborate with USAFacts to ensure readers get access to the facts, provide context around what's working, and educate voters throughout the election cycle."

"Democracy depends on an informed electorate. Our government churns out a mind-boggling amount of information – yet much of it is never seen or understood by voters," said Poppy MacDonald, President of USAFacts. "We curate well-visualized, contextualized data around the most important issues of the day and see U.S. News as a natural platform to deliver it to Americans looking for more light than heat in the news around the 2020 election cycle."

America 2020 is part of the growing Civic section at U.S. News, which equips readers, policymakers, thought leaders and business decision makers with the data and context to track government performance. The site includes the Healthiest Communities initiative that evaluates nearly 3,000 counties nationwide, the Best States platform analyzing state-by-state policies, the Best Countries site measuring more than 80 countries and ongoing Cities coverage.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About USAFacts

USAFacts is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan civic initiative providing the most comprehensive and understandable single source of government data. USAFacts.org is an online resource of well-visualized data and trends in US spending, revenue, demographics and policy outcomes – aimed at helping to ground our public debate in facts. USAFacts produces topical content throughout the year and an annual report and 10-K. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @USAFacts.

