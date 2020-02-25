U.S. News to Convene National Pediatric Leadership Summit at Texas Children's Hospital

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in health care rankings, will convene a Pediatric Leadership Summit to examine strategies for tackling key threats to children's health on May 11-12, 2020, at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

The summit, made possible by the support of Texas Children's, will bring together frontline pediatricians, health system decision-makers, clinicians and other community stakeholders dedicated to improving the well-being of America's young people. The event will open a dialogue on pressing issues affecting the health of young people, from vaccine hesitancy and the vaping crisis to the effects of racism and addressing mental health challenges facing children and teens.

Confirmed speakers include:

Kathy Higgins , Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation

, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation Mary Jo André, DNP , Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Texas Children's Hospital

, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Texas Children's Hospital David A. Axelson , M.D. , Chief, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health; Chief, Section of Psychiatry; John W. Wolfe Endowed Chair in Pediatric Psychiatry, Nationwide Children's Hospital

, Chief, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health; Chief, Section of Psychiatry; John W. Wolfe Endowed Chair in Pediatric Psychiatry, Nationwide Children's Hospital Tami D. Benton , M.D. , Psychiatrist-in-Chief and Chair, Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia ; Frederick H. Allen Endowed Chair, Associate Professor of Psychiatry, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania .

Nickhill Bhakta, M.D. , Assistant Member, Department of Global Pediatric Medicine, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Director, Sub-Saharan Africa Region, St. Jude Global

, Assistant Member, Department of Global Pediatric Medicine, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Director, Sub-Saharan Africa Region, St. Jude Global Emily Chapman , M.D. , Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs, Children's Minnesota

, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Medical Affairs, Children's Elaine G. Cox , M.D. , Chief Medical Officer, Riley Children's Health

, Chief Medical Officer, Health Marsha Griffin , M.D. , Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Division of Child and Family Health, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine

, Professor of Pediatrics and Director of the Division of Child and Family Health, Rio Grande Valley School of Medicine Lisa Hollier , M.D. , Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Baylor College of Medicine ; Chief Medical Officer, Texas Children's Health Plan

, Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, ; Chief Medical Officer, Texas Children's Health Plan Julie Kaplow , Ph.D. , Associate Professor, Head of Psychology and Vice Chair for Behavioral Health in the Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine ; Chief of Psychology and Director of the Trauma and Grief Center, Texas Children's Hospital

, Associate Professor, Head of Psychology and Vice Chair for Behavioral Health in the Department of Pediatrics, ; Chief of Psychology and Director of the Trauma and Grief Children's Hospital Joneigh S. Khaldun, M.D. , Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services

, Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director for Health, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Paul A. King , President and Chief Executive Officer, Stanford Children's Health

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Health Mark W. Kline , M.D. , Physician-in-Chief, Texas Children's Hospital

, Physician-in-Chief, Texas Children's Hospital Kurt Newman , M.D. , President and Chief Executive Officer, Children's National

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Children's National Sean O'Leary , M.D. , Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, Children's Hospital Colorado; Director, Colorado Children's Outcomes Network, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, Children's Hospital Colorado; Director, Colorado Children's Outcomes Network, Anschutz Medical Campus Paige Rawl , anti-bullying advocate and author of "Positive: A Memoir"

anti-bullying advocate and author of "Positive: A Memoir" Nooshin Razani , M.D. , Director, Center for Nature and Health, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital

, Director, for Nature and Health, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Abigail Schlesinger , M.D. , Chief, Behavioral Science Division; Medical Director, Outpatient Behavioral Health and Child and Family Counseling Center, UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh

, Chief, Behavioral Science Division; Medical Director, Outpatient Behavioral Health and Child and Family Counseling Center, UPMC Children's Hospital of Karen M. Wilson , M.D., Professor and Division Chief of General Pediatrics; Vice Chair for Clinical and Translational Research, Department of Pediatrics, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai; Chair, American Academy of Pediatrics Tobacco Consortium

A wide range of topics will be addressed, including ways providers can address the social determinants of health that affect care for children and young people, the progress being made and challenges to solving the maternal mortality crisis, innovative approaches to improving mental health, and action-oriented solutions related to persistent health challenges.

"U.S. News journalists are committed to making the public aware about all challenges in health care," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "These events with Texas Children's represent our shared desire to create an open dialogue that studies, improves and innovates every aspect of pediatric care."

"Texas Children's is committed to addressing the challenges facing children's health today and we are eager to again partner with U.S. News to help lead the discussion and advance solutions through this pediatric leadership summit," Trudy Leidich, vice president at Texas Children's, said.

Tackling Threats to Children's Health: A National Leadership Summit

Program Details:

Monday, May 11, 2020

Opening Session: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM CT

Texas Children's Hospital®

Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute®

1250 Moursund St., 7th Floor Conference Center

Houston, TX 77030

Welcome Reception: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM CT

Houston Marriott Medical Center/Museum District

6580 Fannin Street, 3rd Floor Ballroom

Houston, TX 77030

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Sessions: 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM CT

Breakfast and lunch will be served

Texas Children's Hospital®

Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute®

1250 Moursund St., 7th Floor Conference Center

Houston, TX 77030

Seating is limited. For more information and to register for the event visit the U.S. News Live page .

About U.S. News Live

U.S. News Live builds on more than 85 years of trusted journalism and in-depth data and rankings from U.S. News & World Report, convening forward-thinking executives, decision-makers, policy officials, engaged citizens and other leaders to share promising solutions and best practices. U.S. News created its live events division in 2012 to inspire action on important national and regional issues in healthcare, education, workforce development, community health and more. For more details, please visit: www.usnews.com/events .

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and Events, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

About Texas Children's Hospital

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's Health Plan, the nation's first HMO for children; Texas Children's Pediatrics, the largest pediatric primary care network in the country; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go to www.texaschildrens.org . Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens .

