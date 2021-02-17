U.S. News to Host Virtual 'Pediatric Priorities' Event Series Spotlighting Children's Hospital Responses to COVID-19, Health Equity, Mental Health

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings, will convene leading children's health experts for "Pediatric Priorities: Improving Children's Health in the COVID-19 Era," a virtual event series underwritten by Texas Children's Hospital and focused on some of the most pressing issues facing pediatric providers, parents and young people.

The monthlong program will kick off on Feb. 23 with a webinar exploring the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on children's health and pediatric hospitals around the country, along with new insights on multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) from Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children's.

Every week, registrants will hear from pediatric leaders on a different timely theme: improving health equity for all kids; innovations in managing mental and behavioral health care to better serve patients; and lessons from the rapid pivot to telehealth and virtual care. These in-depth conversations will offer strategic insights on moving the pediatric health care community forward.

"Children's health care is the foundation for lifelong health," said Kim Castro, editor and chief content officer at U.S. News. "As the pandemic continues to grip the nation and transform the health care landscape, the Pediatric Priorities series will bring together world-class leaders from the children's health community to discuss longstanding issues within pediatrics, like health equity, as well as newfound ones, such as managing children's mental health during quarantine."

Confirmed speakers and sessions include:

Feb. 23: How the Pandemic Is Impacting Children's Health and Pediatric Hospitals

A fresh look at how the novel coronavirus continues to impact children's hospitals around the country

Lara Shekerdemian , M.D., Chief of Critical Care, Texas Children's Hospital

, M.D., Chief of Critical Care, Texas Children's Hospital Elaine Cox , M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Riley Children's Health

, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Health Jeff Sperring , M.D., CEO, Seattle Children's Hospital

, M.D., CEO, Seattle Children's Hospital Jacqueline Ward , DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, Texas Children's Hospital

, DNP, RN, Chief Nursing Officer, Texas Children's Hospital Mark Wietecha , CEO, Children's Hospital Association

March 3: Managing Children's Mental Health: A Pediatric Hospital Imperative

Learn how pediatric hospitals and providers are redesigning their mental and behavioral health programs to meet the great need

Melissa Merrick , Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Prevent Child Abuse America

, Ph.D., and Chief Executive Officer, Prevent Child Abuse America Ukamaka M. Oruche , Ph.D., RN, FAAN, Associate Professor, Director of Global Programs, Indiana University School of Nursing

, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, Associate Professor, Director of Global Programs, School of Nursing Karin L. Price , Ph.D., Chief of Pediatric Psychology, Texas Children's Hospital

, Ph.D., Chief of Pediatric Psychology, Texas Children's Hospital Abigail B. Schlesinger , M.D., Chief, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Integrated Care, UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital and Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh ; Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Pediatrics, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine

, M.D., Chief, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Integrated Care, UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital and Children's Hospital of ; Associate Professor of Psychiatry & Pediatrics, School of Medicine Michael T. Sorter, M.D., Director, Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center; Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics, University of Cincinnati

March 11: Achieving Health Equity for All Kids

Hear from experts about the serious health effects caused by racism and poverty, as well as how to move toward meaningful change

Jacqueline Douge , M.D., pediatrician and co-author of AAP policy statement on racism's impact on children's health; former Medical Director, Bureau of Health Services, Howard County, Maryland

, M.D., pediatrician and co-author of AAP policy statement on racism's impact on children's health; former Medical Director, Bureau of Health Services, Allison Empey , M.D., Instructor of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University

, M.D., Instructor of Pediatrics, School of Medicine, Oregon Health & Science University Nia Heard-Garris , M.D., pediatrician, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital; assistant professor of pediatrics, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

, M.D., pediatrician, Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital; assistant professor of pediatrics, Feinberg School of Medicine Kathy Higgins , Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation

, Chief Executive Officer, Alliance for a Healthier Generation Jean L. Raphael , M.D., MPH, Founding Director of the Center for Child Health Policy and Advocacy, Texas Children's Hospital; Associate Professor and Associate Vice Chair for Community Health, Department of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine

, M.D., MPH, Founding Director of the Center for Child Health Policy and Advocacy, Texas Children's Hospital; Associate Professor and Associate Vice Chair for Community Health, Department of Pediatrics, Maria Trent , M.D., Chief, Division of Adolescent/Young Adult Medicine; Professor of Pediatrics, Public Health, & Nursing, Johns Hopkins University

March 16: The Pivot to Virtual Care: Opportunities and Challenges of Telehealth for Pediatrics

As virtual care transforms the health landscape, how can pediatric providers tap into new technology while ensuring access and equity of care?

Robert H. Ball , M.D., Medical Director of eHealth, Texas Children's Hospital; Professor, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine

, M.D., Medical Director of eHealth, Texas Children's Hospital; Professor, Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Bimal Desai , M.D., Assistant Vice President and Chief Health Informatics Officer, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

, M.D., Assistant Vice President and Chief Health Informatics Officer, Children's Hospital of Dana A. Schinasi , M.D., Attending Physician, Pediatric Emergency Medicine; Medical Director, Telemedicine, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

, M.D., Attending Physician, Pediatric Emergency Medicine; Medical Director, Telemedicine, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Rebecca Ohlinger , Manager, Virtual Care, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Omaha

To learn more about this virtual conference or to register for sessions, please visit usnews.com/pediatric-priorities .

