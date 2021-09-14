U.S. News Unveils New Medical Review Board

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, a leading source of health advice for consumers, today announced the creation of a Medical Review Board to support U.S. News in evaluating and relaying unbiased, peer-reviewed and science-driven health information to those seeking trustworthy advice.

The Medical Review Board is composed of a panel of expert reviewers including board-certified physicians, registered dietitians, pharmacists, mental health professionals and certified fitness experts who are leaders in their fields. The first ten specialties covered by the panel are cardiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, endocrinology, fitness, nutrition, pharmacy, psychiatry, sports medicine and surgery.

U.S. News health content aims to inform readers of the latest developments and trends in health through in-depth, thoroughly researched pieces featuring expert sources. Members of the Medical Review Board will offer additional perspectives from their specialization to verify information, research and data claims to ensure accuracy and enhance the editorial content. The feedback from the Medical Review Board will ensure that readers receive the information they need to make an informed care decision.

The inaugural U.S. News Medical Review Board includes:

Cardiology: Joseph Ebinger, MD, MS, FACC

Dermatology: Jeffrey S. Fromowitz, MD

Emergency Medicine: Paul H. Krieger, MD

Endocrinology: Deena Adimoolam, MD

Fitness: Cedric X. Bryant, PhD, FACSM

Nutrition: Tamara Duker Freuman, MS, RD, CDN

Nutrition: Joan Salge Blake, EdD, MS, RDN, FAND

Nutrition: Vandana Sheth, RDN, CDCES, FAND

Pharmacy: Mona Shah, PharmD

Pharmacy: Devona Williams, PharmD, BCOP

Pharmacy: Neelesh Nadkarni, PharmD, MSPH

Psychiatry: Jared Mendelsohn, MD

Psychiatry: S. Shalom Feinberg, MD

Sports Medicine: Matthew Otten, MD, DO

Surgery: Bruce Gewertz, MD

"We are thrilled to have such an experienced and diverse group of doctors and health experts join our Medical Review Board," said Gretel Schueller, managing editor for health at U.S. News. "Their insight and expertise help to further elevate our health journalism to be not only accurate, but to distill what is sometimes complicated or confusing science, thereby offering the proper perspective and context so readers can make the best decisions about their health."

