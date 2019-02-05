U.S. News Unveils Speakers for Workforce of Tomorrow Conference

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Colleges, Best Jobs and Best States, will host the eighth annual U.S. News STEM Solutions Workforce of Tomorrow forum on May 22, 2019, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Leaders from government, education, industry, nonprofits and more will come together to share ideas and best practices for developing a modern workforce with the skills needed for a shifting jobs landscape. This year's one-day summit will examine the future of work, the impact of automation and artificial intelligence, diversity in the workplace, education innovation, lifelong learning and reskilling, and more.

Confirmed speakers include:

Byron G. Auguste , Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Opportunity@Work

, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Christine Bastian , Senior Vice President, Engineering Human Resources, Cisco Systems

, Senior Vice President, Engineering Human Resources, Earl Buford , Chief Executive Officer, Partner4Work

, Chief Executive Officer, Oren Cass , Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute ; author of "The Once and Future Worker: A Vision for the Renewal of Work in America"

, Senior Fellow, ; author of "The Once and Future Worker: A Vision for the Renewal of Work in America" Martin Dahinden , Ambassador of Switzerland to the United States

, Rosanna Durruthy , Head of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, LinkedIn

, Head of Global Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, Molly Elgin-Cossart , Director, Rework America Task Force, Markle Foundation

, Director, Rework America Task Force, Lorraine Hariton , President and Chief Executive Officer, Catalyst

, President and Chief Executive Officer, Gregory H. Johnson , National Innovation and Strategy Advisor, Boy Scouts of America

, National Innovation and Strategy Advisor, Laurie Leshin , President, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

, President, Michael P. Morris , Chief Executive Officer, Topcoder ; Global Head of Crowdsourcing, Wipro

, Chief Executive Officer, ; Global Head of Crowdsourcing, Michelle Murphy , Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion and Global Talent Acquisition, Ingersoll Rand

, Vice President, Diversity & Inclusion and Global Talent Acquisition, Eloy Ortiz Oakley , Chancellor, California Community Colleges

, Chancellor, Julia Pollak , Labor Economist, ZipRecruiter

, Labor Economist, Barbara R. Snyder , President, Case Western Reserve University

"As we enter a new industrial revolution, it's crucial that workers possess the proper skills to utilize developing technologies like artificial intelligence," said Brian Kelly, Editor and Chief Content Officer of U.S. News & World Report. "The Workforce of Tomorrow forum brings together the leading voices in STEM education and workforce development to explore the evolving labor needs of today's – and tomorrow's – employers."

To register or learn more about the conference, please visit http://USNewsSTEMsolutions.com, and connect with U.S. News Workforce of Tomorrow on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. Those interested in attending are encouraged to register soon, as there is limited seating. Media interested in attending should contact Enxhi Myslymi at emyslymi@usnews.com.

About U.S. News Workforce of Tomorrow

The U.S. News STEM Solutions Presents: Workforce of Tomorrow conference brings together leaders from industry, education, government and other sectors to showcase promising practices and proven solutions that are making a difference in solving the nation's skills gaps. Produced by U.S. News & World Report, Workforce of Tomorrow is the latest evolution of the U.S. News STEM Solutions National Leadership Conference. The eighth annual summit will take place on May 22, 2019 in Washington, D.C. For more details and updates, please visit USNewsSTEMsolutions.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A digital news and information company focused on Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars and Civic, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

