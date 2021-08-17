U.S. News Unveils the Best Cars for Teens

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Cars for Families and Best Cars for the Money , today unveiled the Best Cars for Teens .

"The winners of the Best Cars for Teens awards all have active safety features that can help teens safely develop their driving skills while lowering the risk that they'll be involved in a collision," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The winners also have strong crash test ratings, so if a collision occurs, there's a better chance of occupants being protected."

Hyundai won the most awards in the Best New Cars for Teens categories, with three. Across the eight new-car categories, five of the winners are hybrids, which should appeal to climate- and budget-conscious teens. In the used car categories, Toyota won four of the five awards.

All 2021 Best New Cars for Teens are available with forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking, as well as lane departure warning and lane keep assist. All winners also have teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send parents alerts when the car goes over a set speed or is driven outside a set geographic area or time period. These features allow parents to set limits for teen drivers and have an ongoing conversation with their teens about responsible driving habits.

To be named one of the Best New Cars for Teens, a vehicle has to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features and top critics' recommendations in the U.S. News Best Cars rankings in its price category. To be named a Best Used Car for Teens, a vehicle must be from the 2016 through 2018 model years and have the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, projected ownership costs, positive reviews from critics when it was new, and available tech that can help prevent crashes or lessen their severity.

