U.S. News/Best Law Firms ranks Keller/Anderle "Tier 1" in Commercial Litigation, Intellectual Property, and White Collar Criminal Defense

News provided by

Keller/Anderle LLP

Nov 05, 2021, 09:15 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Keller/Anderle LLP, a nationally recognized bet-the-company business litigation firm based in Irvine, has been selected as "Tier 1" in Orange County in three practice areas by U.S. News - Best Lawyers®' 2022 "Best Law Firms."  The firm is one of the few on the list that is a Women's Business Enterprise National Council certified firm (100% women-owned).

Keller/Anderle LLP received "Tier 1" Orange County rankings for Commercial Litigation, White Collar Criminal Defense and Intellectual Property Litigation.  The Tier 1 ranking is an honor generally reserved for much larger law firms, which is a testament to Keller/Anderle's performance and reputation.

Keller/Anderle LLP is among the premier boutique trial law firms in California, handling high-stakes jury trials of all types, arbitration, commercial litigation, intellectual property,  securities, bad faith, white collar criminal defense, legal malpractice - plaintiff & defense, entertainment/sports, and insurance recovery. The firm represents individuals, closely-held corporations, and some of the nation's largest corporations.

Keller/Anderle LLP attorneys have won over $1 billion in judgments, and successfully defended many other high stakes cases. Members of the firm have over 400 first chair jury trials.   Unique among law firms handling high profile, bet-the-company cases of such a caliber, is that both name partners are women.

Keller/Anderle's firm honors and awards include: Daily Journal "Top Verdicts-2018" and "Top Boutiques"; and CLAY Awards (California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year) in 2012, 2018 and 2019.   Attorneys at the firm have also been recognized nationally and statewide, including: Litigation Counsel of America, five Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; American College of Trial Lawyers, three Keller/Anderle attorneys selected; Chambers USA and Chambers Global, recommended in General Commercial Litigation, and Trials; Super Lawyers, ranked #1 Super Lawyers Southern California for two consecutive years; Benchmark Litigation "Top 100 Trial Lawyers in America"; The Legal 500; and Daily Journal "Top 100 Lawyers in California."

Contact:

Kay Anderle


Managing Partner


Address:

18300 Von Karman Ave., Suite 930

Irvine, California 92612-1057

Ph. 949.476.8700

Fax 949.476.0900

[email protected]

www.kelleranderle.com

SOURCE Keller/Anderle LLP

Related Links

http://www.kelleranderle.com

Also from this source

Billionaire Bill Gross found Guilty, Given Jail Time, Assails...

Jennifer Keller and Reuben Camper Cahn selected as "Top 100...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics