US Next Generation 911 Opportunity to Exceed $1.5 Billion in Revenues by 2030 as Public Safety Transforms into a Data-Driven, AI-Enabled Ecosystem

Frost & Sullivan highlights accelerating NG911 adoption, with AI, cloud platforms, and connected data enhancing emergency response and situational awareness

SAN ANTONIO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's latest analysis finds that the US Next Generation 911 sector is entering a decisive transformation phase as public safety agencies shift from legacy, voice-centric networks to IP-based systems supporting voice, text, data, video, and connected-assets.

Frost & Sullivan estimates NG911 market penetration, based on US population coverage under closed ESInet/NGCS contracts, will rise from 76.1% at year-end 2025 to 98.4% by year-end 2030. Total US NG911 market revenue is forecast to grow from $1.17 billion in 2025 to $1.51 billion in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The proliferation of IoT, smart cities, connected vehicles, wearables, and personal emergency response systems is driving a surge in real-time data, requiring public safety platforms systems that can prioritise, analyse, and route relevant emergency data quickly and securely to first responders.

"NG911 is no longer simply a network upgrade; it is the foundation for a more intelligent, data-driven public safety ecosystem," said Brent Iadarola, ICT Practice Area Leader at Frost & Sullivan. "While the average number of 911 incidents per year has stayed relatively stable in recent years, the volume of data per incident has increased substantially. Thus, the ability for emergency call centers (ECCs) to efficiently manage, organize, and route data to first responders in a meaningful way will be critical."

Adequate staffing is currently the most significant challenge in the US public safety sector. Staffing models must take an evolutionary leap forward in coming years. Frost & Sullivan anticipates the integration of AI into existing public safety systems will augment the work of emergency call takers, leading to shifts in workforce dynamics and the need for upskilling and reskilling.

The competitive landscape remains highly dynamic. Frost & Sullivan finds that AT&T held the leading position among US NG911 primary contract holders by the end of 2025, followed by Allerium and Motorola Solutions. In the call handling equipment market, Motorola Solutions maintained a leading position, reflecting the sector's continued shift toward next-generation-ready and increasingly cloud-enabled platforms.

"As the NG911 land grab narrows, future competition will increasingly center on i3 standards compliance, cybersecurity, managed services, and the ability to deliver platform-centric architectures that can evolve with public safety needs," added Iadarola. "Providers that combine proven deployments with innovation, interoperability, and public safety-grade reliability will be best positioned to capture the next wave of growth."

Frost & Sullivan's research highlights strong momentum across the NG911 value chain, including ESInet/NGCS, call handling equipment, GIS/mapping, and ECC operational solutions. As public safety becomes more data-intensive, NG911 will be central to improving emergency response speed, accuracy, and situational awareness, with growth favoring providers that simplify deployments, ensure secure interoperability, and convert expanding data sources into actionable intelligence.

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SOURCE Frost & Sullivan