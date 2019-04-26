US Nonfuel Mining & Quarrying Materials Handled to Rise Less Than 1% Yearly in Volume Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total US mining and quarrying activity – as measured in volumes of nonfuel ore, aggregates, and waste handled – is forecast to grow less than 1.0% annually through 2023, according to Mining & Quarrying: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Advances will be driven by rising construction expenditures and manufacturing output. Growth in construction activity will drive demand for cement, gravel, gypsum products, sand, stone, and other mineral-based building materials, which will support gains. Increasing competition from recycled asphalt and cement will restrain faster growth in mining activity to some extent. Projected price drops for most metals will cause producers to curtail activity to some degree, especially in low-yield orebodies. Further losses will be restrained by rising domestic production of fabricated metal products, sustaining activity in US mines. However, falling commodity prices, depletion of recoverable resources in maturing mines, and high mine development costs will restrain further growth.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Mining-Quarrying-United-States-FF65051/?progid=91541

These and other key insights are featured in Mining & Quarrying: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US mining and quarrying materials handled in metric tons of material at the mine or quarry level. Material handled refers to the excavated volumes of metal ores, industrial minerals, and waste. Total material handled is segmented by targeted resource in terms of:

industrial minerals

stone



sand and gravel



phosphate rock



other industrial minerals such as gypsum, industrial clays, and salt

metal ores

gold



copper



iron ore



other metal ores such as lead, lithium, magnesium, tin, and zinc

To illustrate historical trends, total materials handed, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Mining and quarrying for fuel sources (e.g., coal) are excluded from the scope of this report, as are oil and gas extraction. Re-exports of mined materials and waste are excluded from the scope of this report.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Energy & Resources reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.marketresearch.com/

