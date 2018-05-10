US Nuts & Seeds Demand to Reach $7.1 Billion in 2022

CLEVELAND, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for nuts and seeds is forecast to reach $7.1 billion in 2022, according to Nuts & Seeds: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from rising population and disposable personal incomes, and an ongoing consumer trend toward healthier snacks.

More information about the report is available at

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Nuts-Seeds-United-States-FF10054/

Almond demand in value terms is projected to represent the fastest-growing and largest product segment in 2022. In volume terms, almond sales are also projected to register the most rapid gains among discrete segments. The healthy profile of almonds will contribute to gains and their presence in various recipes and derivative products, such as almond butter, flour, and milk, will continue to support sales.

These and other key insights are featured in Nuts & Seeds: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US nut and seed demand in nominal US dollars valued at the prices received by US suppliers at the point of first sale (i.e., farmer or processor level) and in pounds on a shelled (i.e., without shells) basis. Total demand in nominal US dollars and pounds is segmented by product in terms of:

cashews

almonds

peanuts

pecans

pistachios

walnuts

other nuts such as hazelnuts, macadamia nuts, Brazil nuts, and pine nuts

nuts, and pine nuts seeds, consisting of sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, and sesame seeds

To illustrate historical trends, total demand in value and volume terms, total production in value and volume terms, the various demand segments, and prices are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-nuts--seeds-demand-to-reach-7-1-billion-in-2022--300646531.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group