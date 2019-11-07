U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) awards SVD Stars II, LLC contract to deploy an automated OpenShift environment

ELKRIDGE, Md., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SVD Stars II, LLC (SVD Stars II) has been awarded a Prime contract to support the Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) Office of Chief Information Officer (OCIO) to design, build, and deploy an automated OpenShift environment. SVD Stars II is a joint venture between Singhal and Company Inc., VersaTech Inc., and Dynanet Corporation. The SVD Stars II contract may be used to acquire services from one, or all of the companies in the joint venture. Dynanet Corporation (Dynanet) is the sole company responsible for this project. Dynanet will partner with OPM Stakeholders to implement the OpenShift platform that will facilitate the orchestration for application development and maintenance automation.

"This is the type of project that really inspires us to strive for technical excellence and competency. Working with OPM IT and Mission/Business leaders, we will be a catalyst in shaping the way the agency supports the entire Federal Government." Peter Anih, Dynanet Corporation, Chief Technology Officer.

Some of the primary tasks we will be responsible for include:

Increase IT Infrastructure Responsiveness and Scalability

Support Legacy Application Conversation to the OpenShift Container Platform

Increase the reliability and maintainability of OPM Application Environment

The Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform will enable OPM OCIO to extract greater value from development and operations teams, increase frequency of software deployments, and assist in faster application development cycles while lowering total IT operations costs.

The OpenShift environment that Dynanet will engineer allows OPM to take advantage of a technology that enables micro-service level application calls to support higher transaction volume in a distributed server environment. This project will set the stage for future modernization efforts throughout the agency.

"For over 11 years, Dynanet Corporation has been supporting OPM on various programs. We are excited to continue our partnership with OPM in support of this mission critical program." Sean Peay, Dynanet Corporation, Chief Executive Officer.

About Dynanet

Dynanet is the sole company responsible for this project. Dynanet was established in 1995 to deliver exceptional information technology engineering and management services to state and federal governments. At the time, our company's initial focus was on providing IT infrastructure services. Since then, not only has our workforce increased but our services have expanded to fit the needs of the industry. Our mission is to provide system integration services in order to solve complex business problems. We create responsive solutions in the areas of Agile Application Development, Robotic Process Automation, System Engineering, Public/Private/Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure Operations and Management, Program Management, and Blockchain Enablement. While we understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

