U.S. Oil & Gas Industry Racks Up $725 Million in Maintenance Projects This Year, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--With global demand for oil and natural gas rising and prices recovering from market-crippling lows, the U.S. Oil & Gas Industry is readying maintenance-related projects to keep production, pipeline and terminal facilities efficient and productive. Industrial Info is tracking more than $725 million worth of active maintenance projects in the U.S. Oil & Gas Industry that have kicked off, or are expected to kick off, this year.

Within this article: Details on a variety of 2018's Oil & Gas Industry maintenance projects, including those from major companies such as Kinder Morgan Incorporated, Hilcorp Energy Company, Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Plains All American Pipeline LP, BP plc, TransCanada Corporation and Magellan Midstream Partners LP.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.

William Ploch



713-783-5147

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.industrialinfo.com

