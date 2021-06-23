U.S. Oil Filled Distribution Transformer Market to Hit $4 Billion by 2027, Says GMI

SELBYVILLE, Del., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. oil filled distribution transformer market is set to cross USD 4 billion by 2027, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights Inc. Favourable regulatory policies toward renewable network expansion, along with surging revamping and modernization aimed to achieve effective grid integration, will foster the business landscape. Ongoing development of cross-border distribution projects coupled with stringent energy efficiency protocol to replace existing power distribution components with advanced units will energize the industry dynamic.

Global Market Insights Inc.

The ≤ 250 kVA-rated oil filled distribution transformer industry in the U.S. will gain an appreciable momentum, owing to its widespread application across the commercial and residential sectors. Increasing electricity demand along with swift developments of establishments including villas, hotels and apartments will positively influence the business landscape. Increasing demand for green transformers, along with rapid urbanization, will boost the industry expansion.

Request for a sample of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5067.

The pole-mounted segment of the U.S. oil filled distribution transformer market will witness an upsurge on account of rapid adoption of renewable energy sources and cost-sensitive consumer behaviour. Easy installation on single-pole structures and their comparatively compact size will escalate the product adoption. Growing focus toward IT integration across the power sector will considerably propel the smart grid deployment, complementing the business outlook.

Some prime findings of the U.S. oil filled distribution transformer market report include:

The U.S. oil filled distribution transformer industry is growing rapidly owing to government norms for refurbishment of existing grid infrastructure.

Rising infrastructural investments in line with expansion of smart grid technology is set to foster the industry statistics.

Eminent players operating across the U.S. market includes General Electric, Siemens, Toshiba Corporation and ERMCO.

Development of microgrid networks along with positive outlook towards renewable energy will favour the business scenario.

Browse key industry insights spread across 100 pages with 71 market data tables & 27 figures & charts from the report, "U.S. Oil Filled Distribution Transformer Market Statistics By Core (Closed, Shell, Berry), Winding (Two Winding, Auto Transformer), Phase (Three, Single), Rating (≤ 250 kVA, > 250 kVA to ≤ 1 MVA, > 1 MVA), Mounting (Pad, Pole), Application (Residential & Commercial, Utility, Industrial), Industry Analysis Report, Country Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market & Forecast, 2021 - 2027" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/us-oil-filled-distribution-transformer-market

Increasing R&D investments by leading market participants to launch advanced electrical equipment across the grid network will favour the business scenario. For instance, in 2019, Nynas launched the NYTRO Polaris GXN, a special Arctic-grade transformer oil that can withstand extremely cold conditions. Ongoing technological evolution coupled with increasing feasibility across the traditional electrical infrastructure will fuel the industry potential.

The utility application segment of U.S. oil filled distribution transformer market is projected to witness a significant CAGR owing to rapid developments of grid networks to meet the increasing energy demand. Increasing government emphasis on the development of renewable electricity corridors and energy-efficient across varied states will stimulate the product demand. Ambitious energy transformation goals along with growing cross-border electrical network expansion will further accelerate the business landscape.

Browse the ToC of this report at https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/us-oil-filled-distribution-transformer-market

Browse Related Report:

Oil Filled Transformer Market By Core (Closed, Shell, Berry), Product (Distribution Transformer, Power Transformer, Instrument Transformer, Others), Winding (Two Winding, Auto Transformer), Installation (Outdoor, Indoor), Modes of Cooling (Oil Natural Air Natural (ONAN), Oil Natural Water Forced (ONWF), Oil Natural Air Forced (ONAF), Others), By Phase (Three phase, Single phase), By Mounting (Pad, Pole, Foundation, Others), Rating (< 5 MVA, 5 to 10 MVA, >10 MVA), Substation Connectivity (Distribution, Transmission), Application (Residential & Commercial, Utility, Industrial), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast to 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/oil-filled-transformer-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights Inc.

Phone: 1-302-846-7766

Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

u-s-oil-filled-distribution.jpg

U.S. Oil Filled Distribution Transformer Industry Forecasts 2021-2027

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.