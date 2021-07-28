U.S. Olympic Surfer, Caroline Marks, Drives Thousands Of New Users To Grom's Safe Social Media For Kids

"My family could not be prouder of Caroline's performance at the Olympic games." - Zach Marks, Founder, Grom Social Tweet this

"My family could not be prouder of Caroline's performance at the Olympic games – both in and out of the water. Her sportsmanship and display of grace under pressure can serve as an inspiration to both kids and adults alike," explains Zach Marks, Grom Social Media's Founder and Chief Kid Officer. "Caroline's commitment to sharing her journey to the Olympics with Grom subscribers clearly resonated with kids. And the parallels of Caroline safely surfing in the ocean and keeping kids safe while surfing social media is an important message that is clearly breaking though."

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

SOURCE Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Related Links

http://gromsocial.com

