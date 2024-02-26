U.S. Oncology Survey: Employers Expect Cancer Costs to Spike by Up To 30% in Three Years, Hungry for Value-Based Models

News provided by

Carrum Health

26 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

U.S. employers frustrated by soaring costs and fragmented solutions share data on specific cancer types and care driving spend, seek better ROI and patient outcomes, reveal marked preference for comprehensive solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report finds a majority of employers expect annual cancer spend to rise by up to 9% each year over the next three years, adding up to a nearly 30% jump, while some think it could increase by up to three times that amount annually. Cancer already represents 16% of their total healthcare spend, so these findings speak to why employers are seriously worried about the increased incidence of cancer and soaring cancer costs, and why it's become their top benefit priority.

Continue Reading
Analyst report - The State of Oncology Benefits 2024
Analyst report - The State of Oncology Benefits 2024

To better understand the challenges they face, the specific drivers of spend, types of solutions they seek and barriers to adopting them, Carrum Health commissioned PwC to survey benefits managers across the U.S. at randomly selected self-insured employers with 5,000+ employees. The survey, conducted over several months in fall 2023, uncovered revealing data insights.

Anonymized results found a majority of their spend has been via the traditional fee-for-service model, and 83% stated they could not assess the return on investment (ROI) with their current oncology point solutions.

The survey revealed high interest and growing adoption of COE programs – 91% favor the bundled rate COE model that aligns incentives for providers to offer appropriate, high-quality care and assume risk. However, they are struggling to navigate the marketplace and find solutions that match all of their needs. So employers are settling on familiar but ineffective, disconnected point solutions, despite a preference for one-stop shop solutions that offer cost-effective treatment, mental health support, care navigation and early detection screening.

Reflective of the types of cancer incidences occurring in their employee population, 91% named breast cancer as a top three driver of cancer costs, followed by lung, colorectal and prostate cancers. Outpatient treatment for chemotherapy and radiation and the cost of drugs were the top areas of spend, findings that align with trends in the Medicare population. Nine out of ten employers stated they will seek an oncology benefit solution in the next two years.

"This report delves deep into the specific cancer challenges employers face, and why they continue to fall back on standalone or legacy solutions that fall short on delivering the member experience, improved health outcomes and cost savings they seek," said Sach Jain, Carrum Health founder and CEO. "Their preference for a solution that offers bundled payments which align provider incentives with cost-effective care and addresses suboptimal employee experiences is loud and clear."

The U.S. Oncology Employer Benefits and Center of Excellence Solutions: State of the Market 2024 report has comprehensive insights and data on employers' current status quo, their priorities for employee population cancer care and the specific characteristics of the solutions they seek.

About Carrum Health 

Carrum Health is changing how we pay for and deliver care. We offer self-insured employers a value-based Centers of Excellence (COE) solution that connects their members with a rigorously vetted network of surgical and cancer care providers. Carrum's upfront all-inclusive bundled pricing, award-winning technology, and dedicated care navigation team help lower costs for both members and employers while delivering a superior member experience. Carrum reduces unnecessary procedures by as much as 30% and aligns cost and care incentives to save employers up to 45% per episode of care. Learn more at carrumhealth.com.

Media Contact:
Padma Nagappan
Press@Carrumhealth.com

SOURCE Carrum Health

Also from this source

Carrum Health and Texas Oncology Collaborate on New Breast Cancer Treatment Model

Carrum Health and Texas Oncology Collaborate on New Breast Cancer Treatment Model

Carrum Health, a value-based Centers of Excellence healthcare solution changing how we pay for and deliver cancer and surgical care, and Texas...
Carrum Health Partners with White House CancerX Initiative to Accelerate Innovative Solutions for Cancer Care

Carrum Health Partners with White House CancerX Initiative to Accelerate Innovative Solutions for Cancer Care

Carrum Health, a value-based Centers of Excellence healthcare solution changing how we pay for and deliver cancer and surgical care, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.