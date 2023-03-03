US online fashion retail market size is set to grow by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, Rise in online spending to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US online fashion retail market size is estimated to grow by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The rise in online spending is driving the market growth. Online retail platforms are convenient to use and provide a wide variety of products. The spending by consumers in the US on fashion products such as apparel, footwear, and accessories is increasing. Furthermore, high discounts and end-of-season sales contribute significantly to the online fashion retail market in the US. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market size - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Fashion Retail Market in US

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Online fashion retail market in US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and end-user (women, men, and kids).

The apparel segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In the US, many brands are using technologies such as machine learning to analyze the shopping data of potential buyers and personalize each shopping session. This, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Online fashion retail market in US – Market dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

The growth of the online sports apparel and footwear industry is a key trend in the market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various sportswear brands implemented digital strategies and sold their products through e-commerce platforms.

For instance, in 2020, the sales of PUMA's sports apparel increased, as its e-commerce business registered high growth of over 60% in FY2020.

In addition, the trend of individualized products, such as personalized sports shoes, is also growing.

Similarly, the demand for vulcanized rubber shoes has increased in recent years.

Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Security and privacy concerns are challenging the market growth.

Many online retail fashion brands use consumer data, such as location data, to send notifications about price updates, new offers, and discounts.

E-commerce and m-commerce involve monetary transactions via payment gateways, which can lead to the theft of financial data.

For instance, in October 2021 , Next Level reported a phishing-related breach of many of its users' data, including social security numbers, financial/checking account numbers, payment card numbers, driver's license numbers, and medical/health-related information.

, Next Level reported a phishing-related breach of many of its users' data, including social security numbers, financial/checking account numbers, payment card numbers, driver's license numbers, and medical/health-related information. Such incidents are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this US online fashion retail market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online fashion retail market in US between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the online fashion retail market in US and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Online Fashion Retail Market In US industry across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US online fashion retail market vendors

