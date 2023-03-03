US online fashion retail market size is set to grow by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026, Rise in online spending to boost the market - Technavio

Mar 03, 2023, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US online fashion retail market size is estimated to grow by USD 151.76 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.98% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The rise in online spending is driving the market growth. Online retail platforms are convenient to use and provide a wide variety of products. The spending by consumers in the US on fashion products such as apparel, footwear, and accessories is increasing. Furthermore, high discounts and end-of-season sales contribute significantly to the online fashion retail market in the US. Such factors will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market size - Request a sample report
What's New?
- Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
- Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
Online fashion retail market in US - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on product (apparel, footwear, and bags and accessories) and end-user (women, men, and kids).
- The apparel segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. In the US, many brands are using technologies such as machine learning to analyze the shopping data of potential buyers and personalize each shopping session. This, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Online fashion retail market in US – Market dynamics
Leading trends influencing the market
- The growth of the online sports apparel and footwear industry is a key trend in the market.
- During the COVID-19 pandemic, various sportswear brands implemented digital strategies and sold their products through e-commerce platforms.
- For instance, in 2020, the sales of PUMA's sports apparel increased, as its e-commerce business registered high growth of over 60% in FY2020.
- In addition, the trend of individualized products, such as personalized sports shoes, is also growing.
- Similarly, the demand for vulcanized rubber shoes has increased in recent years.
- Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering the market growth
- Security and privacy concerns are challenging the market growth.
- Many online retail fashion brands use consumer data, such as location data, to send notifications about price updates, new offers, and discounts.
- E-commerce and m-commerce involve monetary transactions via payment gateways, which can lead to the theft of financial data.
- For instance, in October 2021, Next Level reported a phishing-related breach of many of its users' data, including social security numbers, financial/checking account numbers, payment card numbers, driver's license numbers, and medical/health-related information.
- Such incidents are expected to hinder market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this US online fashion retail market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online fashion retail market in US between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the online fashion retail market in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the Online Fashion Retail Market In US industry across US
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US online fashion retail market vendors
Related Reports:
The size of the online children's and maternity apparel market in MENA is expected to increase by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%. The increasing product awareness is notably driving the online children's and maternity apparel market growth in MENA, although factors such as high overhead costs for online retailers may impede the market growth.
The size of the online fashion retail market in India is expected to increase by USD 22.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.83%. The rise in internet and smartphone penetration is notably driving the online fashion retail market growth in India, although factors such as difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers may impede the market growth.
|
Online Fashion Retail Market in US Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.98%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 151.76 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
12.48
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Amazon.com Inc., Backcountry.com LLC, Best Buy Co. Inc., Macys Inc., Next Plc, Nike Inc., The Gap Inc., Victorias Secret Stores and Co., Walmart Inc., and Zalando SE
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
Exhibit 01: Parent market
2.2: Market Characteristics
Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics
2.2 Value chain analysis
Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis : Internet and Direct Marketing Retail Market
2.2.1 Inputs
2.2.2 Inbound logistics
2.2.3 Operations
2.2.4 Outbound logistics
2.2.5 Marketing and sales
2.2.6 Service
2.2.7 Support activities
2.2.8 Innovation
3. Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
Exhibit 05: Market segments
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets
3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets
Exhibit 06: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 07: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)
4. Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
5.2 Comparison by Product
Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
5.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 17: Apparel - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 18: Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 19: Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 20: Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.5 Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 21: Bags and accessories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 22: Bags and accessories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
5.6 Market opportunity by Product
Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
The segments covered in this chapter are:
Women
Men
Kids
Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
6.2 Comparison by End-user
Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
6.3 Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 26: Women - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 27: Women - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.4 Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 28: Men - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 29: Men - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.5 Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Exhibit 30: Kids - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
Exhibit 31: Kids - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Overview
Exhibit 33: Customer landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.1.1 Rise in online spending
8.1.2 Deferred payment methods
8.1.3 Growth of m-commerce
8.2 Market challenges
8.2.1 Security and privacy concerns
8.2.2 Presence of counterfeit products
8.2.3 Increased online product returns
Exhibit 34: Impact of drivers and challenges
8.3 Market trends
8.3.1 Growing online sports apparel and footwear industry
8.3.2 Growing consumer demand for luxury bags
8.3.3 Adoption of social media marketing
9. Vendor Landscape
9.1 Competitive scenario
9.2 Vendor landscape
Exhibit 35: Vendor Landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
Exhibit 36: Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
Exhibit 37: Industry risks
10. Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
Exhibit 38: Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
Exhibit 39: Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Amazon.com Inc.
Exhibit 40: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 41: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 42: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 43: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
10.4 Backcountry.com LLC
Exhibit 44: Backcountry.com LLC - Overview
Exhibit 45: Backcountry.com LLC - Product and service
Exhibit 46: Backcountry.com LLC - Key offerings
10.5 Best Buy Co. Inc.
Exhibit 47: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 48: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 49: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 50: Best Buy Co. Inc. - Segment focus
10.6 Macys Inc.
Exhibit 51: Macys Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 52: Macys Inc. - Product and service
Exhibit 53: Macys Inc. - Key offerings
10.7 Next Plc
Exhibit 54: Next Plc - Overview
Exhibit 55: Next Plc - Business segments
Exhibit 56: Next Plc - Key offerings
Exhibit 57: Next Plc - Segment focus
10.8 Nike Inc.
Exhibit 58: Nike Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 59: Nike Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 60: Nike Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 61: Nike Inc. - Segment focus
10.9 The Gap Inc.
Exhibit 62: The Gap Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 63: The Gap Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 64: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 65: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus
10.10 Victorias Secret Stores and Co.
Exhibit 66: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Overview
Exhibit 67: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Business segments
Exhibit 68: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Key offerings
Exhibit 69: Victorias Secret Stores and Co. - Segment focus
10.11 Walmart Inc.
Exhibit 70: Walmart Inc. - Overview
Exhibit 71: Walmart Inc. - Business segments
Exhibit 72: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings
Exhibit 73: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus
10.12 Zalando SE
Exhibit 74: Zalando SE - Overview
Exhibit 75: Zalando SE - Product and service
Exhibit 76: Zalando SE - Key offerings
11. Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.1.1 Market definition
11.1.2 Objectives
11.1.3 Notes and caveats
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research Methodology
Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
Exhibit 80: Information sources
Share this article