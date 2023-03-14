US Online gambling market size is set to grow by USD 2.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, Easing of government regulations to boost the market - Technavio

Mar 14, 2023, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the online gambling market in US is estimated to grow by USD 2.22 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 12.47% during the forecast period. The easing of government regulations is driving market growth. For instance, in 2012, a new law was passed in the US, which allowed individual states to license online and mobile casinos as well as sportsbooks and poker sites within their borders. In 2020, more than five states in the US legalized online gambling. These factors will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report
Online gambling market in US – Vendor analysis
Vendor landscape -
The global online gambling market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several large as well as small vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer online gambling in us in the market are 888 Holdings plc, Ballys Corp., Betfair, Bovada, Churchill Downs Inc., Delaware Park Racetrack and Slots, DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Golden Nugget, and MGM Resorts International.
Vendors are investing in planning, designing, developing, acquiring new players, and expanding their existing facilities. During the forecast period, the competition among vendors is expected to intensify. Technological innovations and creativity play a significant role in driving market growth. To sustain in the competitive market, vendors have to develop new ideas and technologies and stay up-to-date with newly emerging games, licensing procedures and policies, and advanced technologies.
Vendor offerings -
- 888 Holdings plc - The company offers online gambling services where users get a bonus for the first deposit of USD 200, under the brand name 888 Group.
- Ballys Corp. - The company offers online gambling services, where users can play casino games on the web, under the brand name of Dover Downs.
- Betfair - The company offers online gambling services, where users across the world can participate and play various games, under the brand name Betfair.
Online gambling market in US - Segmentation Assessment
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (mobile and desktop) and gender (female and male).
- The mobile segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The busy lifestyles and the rising preference for portable devices are driving the growth of this segment. Vendors offer personalized advertisements, suggestions, and games based on the user's interest, which increases the number of users of mobile gambling apps.
Online gambling market in US – Market dynamics
Key trends - The availability of alternatives to cash payments is a key trend in the market. The online gambling market in US includes different types of games, with each offering different types of rewards. Many sites accept deposits from bank cards such as Switch, Maestro, and Visa. Online gambling enables players to use virtual money, which reduces the risks related to cash. Some online casinos pay the winning amount in virtual currency, which can be used to play other games or redeemed for cash. This helps vendors keep track of the spending history of customers and make customized marketing plans. Such factors will support the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges - Frequent changes in gambling laws will challenge market growth during the forecast period. Online gambling vendors have to keep themselves updated with sudden changes in laws and regulations. For instance, in December 2011, the legal status of online gaming changed, which resulted in the legalization of online gambling in three states. The changing laws will have a direct impact on the online gambling market in the US.
What are the key data covered in this report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online gambling market in US between 2022 and 2026
- Precise estimation of the size of the online gambling market in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors
|
US Online Gambling Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.47%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.22 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
16.00
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
888 Holdings plc, Ballys Corp., Betfair, Bovada, Churchill Downs Inc., Delaware Park Racetrack and Slots, DraftKings Inc., FanDuel Inc., Golden Nugget, and MGM Resorts International
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
