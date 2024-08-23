US Online Recruitment Market to Grow by USD 4.22 Billion (2024-2028) with Innovations in Hiring, AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The online recruitment market size in US is estimated to grow by USD 4.21 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period. Innovations in hiring process is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in use of ai-powered searches. However, decline in profitability due to high level of competition poses a challenge. Key market players include Adecco Group AG, Barbachano International, Betterteam Pty Ltd., CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., CornerStone Search Group LLC, DHI Group Inc., JobHat.com, Jobing.com LLC, Ladders Inc., Microsoft Corp., NationJob Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Ragns Inc., Randstad NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Self Management Group, Snagajob.com Inc., The Select Group LLC, and ZipRecruiter Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online recruitment market in us 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Hospitality, Manufacturing, Healthcare, BFSI, and Others), End-user (Employers and Non-employers), and Geography (North America) Region Covered US Key companies profiled Adecco Group AG, Barbachano International, Betterteam Pty Ltd., CareerBuilder LLC, College Recruiter Inc., CornerStone Search Group LLC, DHI Group Inc., JobHat.com, Jobing.com LLC, Ladders Inc., Microsoft Corp., NationJob Inc., Nippon Telegraph And Telephone Corp., Ragns Inc., Randstad NV, Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd., Self Management Group, Snagajob.com Inc., The Select Group LLC, and ZipRecruiter Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Online recruitment in the US is undergoing a transformation through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Recruiters can now use AI-powered search engines to find candidates matching specific job designations. These engines send automated notifications to potential applicants and chatbots facilitate the initial contact. Chatbots categorize candidates based on qualifications and job requirements, while AI analyzes facial expressions and cognitive intelligence through tools like HireVue. This technology helps recruiters determine cultural fit, automate workflows, and make impartial, cost-effective hiring decisions. The use of AI in recruitment is expected to increase, with companies like The Carlyle Group partnering with HireVue to innovate. AI enhances recruiters' roles by making them more proactive, improving hiring decisions with data, and streamlining the hiring process. This trend will fuel the growth of the online recruitment market in the US.

The online recruitment market in the US is thriving, with e-recruitment, digital recruitment, and web-based resources becoming the norm. Job boards, social media sites, and specialized recruitment software are popular tools for posting vacancies and connecting with candidates. Hiring processes are increasingly digital, utilizing AI and machine learning for automated candidate screening and data-driven recruitment decisions. IT segment jobs, including soft and hard skills, dominate online job postings. Candidates use job search engines and recruitment websites for advanced search options and resume builders. AI-powered recruitment tools streamline the recruitment process, providing candidate-job matches and career guidance. Remote hiring, diversity hiring, and full-time or part-time positions are common. Security issues and chatbots are part of the recruitment procedures. Big data analytics provide valuable insights for talent acquisition across industries, from finance and sales to engineering, IT, hotel and catering, and more.

Discover a Comprehensive 360° Market Analysis: Understand the Impact of AI. For detailed information- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The online recruitment market in the US is experiencing increased competition as new players enter the scene. Hundreds of tools are available for recruiters to fill job vacancies, with vendors such as LinkedIn, Monster, CareerBuilder, and College Recruiter facing intense competition. Small vendors are entering the market, impacting pricing strategies of larger vendors. While some tools, like Monster, offer job postings, others like LinkedIn and Glassdoor provide company information and employee reviews. Recruiters must find the right tool for their specific job requirements, as each job and recruitment process varies. The high-level competition in the market may reduce the profitability of vendors, potentially hindering the growth of the online recruitment market during the forecast period. It's essential for recruiters to evaluate the unique features of each tool and choose the one that best fits their needs.

The online recruitment market in the US is growing rapidly, with industries such as Part-time, Finance, Sales, Engineering, IT, Hotel and Catering, among others, increasingly turning to digital platforms for hiring. Challenges include automating candidate screening for Finance and Sales positions, remote hiring for IT and Engineering roles, and implementing diversity hiring practices. Data-driven recruitment decisions are key, utilizing big data analytics and ML. Security issues, chatbots, and resume management are also important considerations. The Fourth Industrial Revolution brings cloud-based technologies, social networking, and mobile-based recruitment solutions. Smartphone demand and internet recruitment are driving trends, with human resource management adapting to mobile recruiting, video interviews, and language barrier solutions. Skilled recruiters are essential for navigating these complexities.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This online recruitment market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Hospitality

1.2 Manufacturing

1.3 Healthcare

1.4 BFSI

1.5 Others End-user 2.1 Employers

2.2 Non-employers Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Hospitality- The online recruitment market in the US is thriving, with an increasing number of companies adopting digital platforms for hiring. Websites like LinkedIn, Indeed, and Glassdoor offer employers access to a large pool of job seekers, allowing for efficient and cost-effective recruitment. Applicant Tracking Systems enable streamlined processing of resumes and interviews, reducing time-to-hire. Online assessments and video interviews further enhance the hiring process, providing a convenient and accessible solution for both employers and candidates.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The online recruitment market in the US is experiencing significant growth as businesses increasingly adopt digital tools to streamline their hiring processes. E-recruitment, also known as digital or web-based recruitment, utilizes job boards, social media sites, and specialized software to connect vacancies with candidates. These web-based resources offer convenience and efficiency, enabling employers to reach a larger pool of applicants and candidates to apply for jobs from anywhere. Digital tools such as AI and machine learning are revolutionizing the recruitment industry, providing candidate-job matches, resume management, and employee screening. The Fourth Industrial Revolution, driven by cloud-based technologies and social networking, is further transforming online recruitment. Mobile-based recruitment solutions cater to the growing demand for smartphone usage, allowing candidates to apply and interview via mobile devices. Online recruitment encompasses part-time and permanent jobs, with ML and video interviews becoming increasingly popular for initial screening. Human resource management benefits from these digital innovations, allowing for more data-driven decisions and efficient processes. Overall, the online recruitment market continues to evolve, offering numerous advantages for both employers and job seekers.

Market Research Overview

The online recruitment market in the US is experiencing significant growth as businesses increasingly turn to digital tools to find and hire candidates. E-recruitment, also known as digital or web-based recruitment, utilizes job boards, social media sites, and specialized software to streamline the hiring process. Candidates can search for vacancies using advanced search options on job search engines and career guidance sites, while employers can post job listings for full-time, part-time, and temporary positions in various industries such as IT, finance, sales, engineering, and hospitality. Digital recruitment tools include AI and machine learning algorithms for automated candidate screening, chatbots for initial interviews, and data-driven recruitment decisions based on big data analytics. The use of cloud-based technologies, mobile-based recruitment solutions, and social networking sites has become essential in the fourth industrial revolution. Remote hiring, diversity hiring, and security issues are also key considerations in the online recruitment landscape. Candidates can build resumes using resume builders and apply for jobs through various digital channels. Recruitment procedures include employee screening, assessment tools, and video interviews to ensure a good candidate-job match. The language barrier can be overcome through translation services and multilingual job postings. Overall, online recruitment offers numerous benefits, including cost savings, increased efficiency, and a larger talent pool.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Application

Hospitality



Manufacturing



Healthcare



BFSI



Others

End-user

Employers



Non-employers

Geography

North America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio