US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship Returns to NC March 18-20

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship rolls into Wrightsville Beach, March 18-20. The biggest race of its type on the East Coast, all the action will be oceanfront at Blockade Runner Beach Resort.

Bikers line up for the Elite Division race in the US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship, Wrightsville Beach, NC - Courtesy Robert B Butler Ben "Thunder" Brown, Wilmington, NC - The first elite division US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship winner (2015) - Courtesy Robert B Butler

"The US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship is about having fun and competing on a unique course," said race director David Ellegood, President of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association (SORBA) Cape Fear chapter. "The race is held one hundred percent in the sand, and each year the course and beach obstacles change, creating unpredictable levels of difficulty."

"A fat bike is basically a mountain bike with the ability to accommodate a large tire and wheel combination for the sand. The elite division race is very challenging and stretches the endurance level of the most seasoned riders. Half the course is a real grind through soft sand on a one-mile oval; the other half is easier and dedicated to speed on packed sand.

"The elite race is two-hours and designed for professional, semi-professional, and serious bikers. For recreational or novice riders, we advise the one-hour race. Top winners in the 2-hour race receive medals and cash prizes, with medals presented to our top 1-hour race finishers.

"We invite spectators to come out and watch the action. We're fortunate to have this unique opportunity to hold a race on the beach, and Blockade Runner offers a perfect atmosphere and location for the athletes and spectators.

"The beach and sands will return to normal following the races," said Ellegood. "We love the beach and take extra steps to protect the area."

Past Elite Champions include :

-Robert "Fear the Beard" Marion, Mt. Airy, NC (2019, 2016)

-Philicia Marion, Pilot Mountain, NC (2019, 2018)

-John Overton, Wilmington, NC (2018)

-Zdenka 'Zoe' Worsham, Raleigh, NC (2017)

-Andrew Bailey, Piney Flats, TN (2017)

-Jesse Piersol, Downington, PA (2016)

-Ben "Thunder" Brown, Wilmington, NC (2015)

The start and finish lines, event activities, and the awards ceremony for the 6th US Open Fat Bike Beach Championship are at the host hotel, Blockade Runner Beach Resort. Proceeds benefit Cape Fear SORBA, a non-profit organization dedicated to building and maintaining trails for outdoor access. Presenting sponsors are Alpha Mortgage and Bike Cycles of Wilmington.

