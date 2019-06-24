US Open Tickets On Sale Now through Ticketmaster - the Official Ticketing Partner of the US Open Tennis Championships

The US Open is one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world, with a record 732,663 ticketed fans visiting the two-week tournament in 2018. The recently-completed, five-year, $600 million strategic transformation of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the tournament's home, provides visitors with an even more premium experience on site.

"Our partnership with Ticketmaster ensures that our fans will have a seamless and secure experience buying and selling tickets, and can focus on enjoying all of the action that the US Open offers," said Lew Sherr, Chief Revenue Officer, USTA.

The United States Tennis Association's (USTA) ongoing partnership with Ticketmaster enables fans to have the most secure ticketing experience via Ticketmaster.com, USOpen.org and the US Open and Ticketmaster mobile apps to buy, manage and transfer their tickets as well as download them to a digital wallet, all while never having to worry about forgotten or lost tickets.

"Ticketmaster is very proud of our long-term partnership of over a decade with the USTA and the US Open," said Marla Ostroff, EVP – Strategic Accounts for Ticketmaster North America. "Since we first began working with the USTA, fans have seen vast improvements in their live event experience – from the ease of buying, selling and transferring tickets to seamless digital entry. This year's US Open will be no different, and Ticketmaster will continue to support the USTA's commitment to deliver a seamless and secure ticketing experience to over 800,000 fans."

About the USTA

The USTA is the national governing body for the sport of tennis in the U.S. and the leader in promoting and developing the growth of tennis at every level — from local communities to the highest level of the professional game. A not-for-profit organization with more than 655,000 members, it invests 100% of its proceeds in growing the game. It owns and operates the US Open, one of the highest-attended annual sporting events in the world. For more information about the USTA and the US Open, go to USTA.com, USOpen.org or follow the official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing processing over 500 million ticket transactions per year across 29 countries. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide.

SOURCE Ticketmaster

Related Links

http://www.ticketmaster.com

