U.S. Operator Selects RADCOM to Deliver SaaS Service Assurance Solution on AWS

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RADCOM Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDCM) announced today that a U.S. telecom operator has extended its contract to use RADCOM ACE Service Assurance to drive quality and ensure superior customer experiences. As part of this contract extension, RADCOM ACE will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Deploying RADCOM ACE on AWS will enable this operator to achieve high levels of automation and flexibility when using their assurance solution to gain real-time insights into the network and user experience. This allows the operator to adapt quickly to network changes, ensuring excellent customer experiences and delivering top-quality services.

"We are thrilled to be chosen by this customer and extend our relationship with them as we migrate their assurance solution to a full SaaS model. It is a testimony to our innovative cloud-based solution and telco-cloud domain expertise," said Hilik Itman, RADCOM's interim Chief Executive Officer. "Assurance automation and integration with AWS enable telecom operators to roll out services faster, manage networks more efficiently, and gain real-time insights for top-quality service delivery on AWS."

RADCOM ACE leverages its cloud-native architecture to efficiently integrate with multiple AWS services as it processes the operator's network data, presents critical insights, and automates changes. The migration from a private cloud environment to a SaaS model on AWS addresses the operator's need to reduce cost and focus its engineering resources on highly technical tasks. The telecom operators' experience and usage of RADCOM's Service Assurance platform was a crucial consideration in selecting the solution for its network migration to AWS, as it helps engineering teams maintain consistency in service quality, measured and ensured by RADCOM ACE.

For all investor inquiries, please contact:

About RADCOM

RADCOM (Nasdaq: RDCM) is the leading expert in 5G-ready cloud-native network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. RADCOM Network Intelligence consists of RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The RADCOM Network Intelligence suite offers intelligent, container-based, on-demand solutions to deliver network analysis from the RAN to the core for 5G assurance. Utilizing automated and dynamic solutions with smart minimal data collection, on-demand troubleshooting, and cutting-edge techniques based on machine learning, these solutions work in harmony to provide operators with an understanding of the entire customer experience and allow them to troubleshoot network performance from a high to granular level while reducing storage costs and cloud resource utilization. For more information on how to RADCOMize your network today, please visit www.radcom.com , the content of which is not a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "expect," "believe," "will," "plan," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses the potential benefits of the RADCOM ACE Service Assurance, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions and specifically, decline in demand for the Company's products, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products, and applications, loss of market share and pressure on prices resulting from competition and the effects of the war in Israel. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

917-607-8654

[email protected]

Company Contact:

Hadar Rahav

CFO

+972-77-7745062

[email protected]

SOURCE RADCOM Ltd.