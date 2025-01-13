US Organic Tea Market to Grow by USD 93.9 Million from 2025-2029, Driven by Health Benefits and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The organic tea market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 93.9 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing health benefits of organic tea is driving market growth, with a trend towards rise in demand for organic matcha green tea. However, impact of overconsumption of tea poses a challenge. Key market players include Arbor Teas, Big Heart Tea Co., Cup of Te, Davidsons Organics, Divinitea, East West Tea Co. LLC, Equal Exchange, Five Mountains, Heavenly Tea Inc., Indigo Tea Co., Kai Organic Tea, Numi Inc., ORIENTIS GOURMET Group, Revolution Tea LLC, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, The Art of Tea LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Path of Tea, The Republic of Tea Inc., and Two Leaves and a Bud Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Organic Tea Market in US 2025-2029

Organic Tea Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 93.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.8 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Arbor Teas, Big Heart Tea Co., Cup of Te, Davidsons Organics, Divinitea, East West Tea Co. LLC, Equal Exchange, Five Mountains, Heavenly Tea Inc., Indigo Tea Co., Kai Organic Tea, Numi Inc., ORIENTIS GOURMET Group, Revolution Tea LLC, Rishi Tea and Botanicals, The Art of Tea LLC, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Path of Tea, The Republic of Tea Inc., and Two Leaves and a Bud Inc.

Market Driver

The Organic Tea Market is experiencing in demand for specialty teas, particularly Oolong, Green, and Black varieties. Consumers are increasingly seeking out teas rich in antioxidants like epicatechin gallate and catechins. Food safety is a top priority, with a focus on clean-label products and pesticide-free commodities. Elderly consumers and competitive athletes value tea for healthy hydration and detoxification. Tea production has shifted towards organic farming, with a certification process ensuring food grade packaging and sustainable practices. Tea growers are moving away from chemical fertilizers and embracing organic farming methods. Consumer awareness of health benefits, such as improved digestive health and immunity, is driving growth. The tea industry is adapting to modern lifestyles with at-home consumption and ready-to-drink beverages. Functional teas, including herbal and flavonoid-based beverages, are gaining popularity for their antioxidant properties and ability to boost immunity. The market is also responding to social distancing measures with non-store-based distribution and online sales. Despite these trends, production costs for organic tea remain high due to the certification process and sustainable practices. Organic tea types, such as organic black tea and organic tea bags, are in high demand due to their toxin-free and clean-label appeal. The market is expected to continue growing as consumers prioritize health consciousness and safe, natural products.

The organic tea market is experiencing significant growth, with organic Matcha green tea leading the trend. This Japanese-style powdered green tea is gaining popularity due to its health advantages. Consumers appreciate the combination of moderate theanine and caffeine levels, which enhances mental alertness and focus. Organic Matcha green tea is also rich in antioxidant catechins, providing anti-inflammatory health benefits. Women particularly prefer it for its skin-enhancing properties. The increasing awareness of health and wellness is fueling the demand for organic Matcha green tea, making it a promising segment in the organic tea market.

Market Challenges

The organic tea market faces several challenges in 2021. Specialty teas, such as oolong and green, require careful production to maintain high levels of epicatechin gallate and catechins. Food safety is a priority, with concerns over heavy metals like cadmium. Consumers seek clean-label products, especially among the elderly and those prioritizing healthy hydration. Tea production must be organic and pesticide-free to meet consumer awareness. Production cost increases with organic farming and certification processes. Lockdowns and social distancing impact store-based distribution, pushing growth in non-store-based channels. Functional teas, like herbal and detoxification blends, gain popularity for their antioxidant properties and health benefits. Consumers, including competitive athletes and urban professionals, seek toxin-free, organic beverages for focus, relaxation, and immunity boosting. Organic tea types, such as black, green, and herbal, cater to various health needs, including digestive health and weight loss. Sustainability is crucial for tea growers, who must balance production cost with the use of chemical fertilizers and food-grade packaging. Overall, the organic tea market continues to grow, driven by health consciousness, consumer preferences, and the competitive food packaging industry.

Tea consumption has become a popular health trend due to its numerous benefits. However, excessive intake can lead to negative health effects. Nutritionists recommend limiting tea consumption to three cups per day to avoid potential risks. Overconsumption can result in addiction, dehydration, bloating, vital nutrient deficiencies, and anxiety. The high caffeine content in tea is a significant concern, as it can impair the body's ability to absorb water, leading to dehydration and bloating. Therefore, it's essential to practice moderation in tea consumption to maintain optimal health.

Segment Overview

This organic tea market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Organic herbal tea

1.2 Organic green tea

1.3 Organic black tea Distribution Channel 2.1 Supermarket and hypermarket

2.2 Health food stores

2.3 Independent retailers

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

1.1 Organic herbal tea- The organic herbal tea market in the US is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing preference for organic and eco-friendly tea products. Consumers are drawn to the health benefits associated with organic herbal teas, which contain medicinal herbs. Arbor Teas, a Michigan-based company, offers a range of organic herbal teas, including Organic Chamomile, Organic Crimson Berry Fruit Tisane, Organic Orange Spice Lemongrass Tisane, Organic Peppermint, and Organic Yerba Mate. The rising disposable income, growing health consciousness, expanding population, and popularity of herbal products among young consumers are key factors driving the expansion of the organic herbal tea segment. These trends are expected to positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The organic tea market encompasses a wide range of tea types and uses, all naturally sourced and free from synthetic additives. From tea for relaxation and hydration, to those for digestion, menopause, energy, inflammation, focus, arthritis, and more, organic tea caters to various health and wellness needs. Green tea and white tea are popular choices for their antioxidant properties, while herbal blends offer solutions for allergies, skin issues, sleep, detox, and even pregnancy. Organic tea benefits extend to organic drinks, body washes, lotions, and more. Certified organic tea farming ensures high-quality produce, with sales continuing to rise due to increasing consumer demand. Prices vary based on quality and rarity, with online platforms making organic tea easily accessible. Organic tea supply is a growing industry, with a focus on sustainable and ethical production practices. Packaging and certification are crucial aspects of the market, with catechins and other antioxidants contributing to the tea's numerous health benefits.

Market Research Overview

The organic tea market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing consumer awareness and preference for specialty teas, antioxidant-rich beverages, and clean-label products. Epicatechin gallate and catechins, key antioxidants found in oolong and green tea, are driving demand for these types of tea. Food safety concerns, especially for the elderly and those with health issues, are leading to a shift towards organic and pesticide-free commodities. Tea production for organic tea types, including black, green, herbal, and oolong, is increasing to meet consumer demand. At-home consumption during the lockdown, with organic tea bags and loose leaf tea becoming popular choices for healthy hydration and relaxation. Organic farming practices, sustainability, and the use of organic crops are essential for producing true organic tea. The certification process ensures that these products are free from chemical fertilizers, toxins, and heavy metals like cadmium. The food packaging industry plays a crucial role in ensuring food grade packaging for organic tea. Functional teas, including those with detoxification and weight loss properties, are gaining popularity among competitive athletes and urban professionals seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Organic beverages, including ready-to-drink and powdered teas, are also in demand due to their convenience and health benefits. The tea industry is adapting to modern lifestyles by offering a wide range of organic tea types, from black to green, herbal, and specialty teas. Consumers are seeking out clean-label products with no added flavors, preservatives, or additives. The tea segment is expected to grow further as consumers continue to prioritize health consciousness, mental stress relief, and immune system support.

