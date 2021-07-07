U.S. Orthopaedic Partners Announces Intent to Partner with Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center

Partnership Adds National Leader in Athletic Injury Treatment to One of the Fastest Growing Orthopedic Networks Tweet this

The Company operates six state-of-the-art facilities in the greater Birmingham area, led by twenty-one world-class orthopaedic physicians offering surgical, non-surgical and injury prevention care. This announcement further emphasizes the value proposition of the partnership that has led to unprecedented growth since USOP's inception in October 2020.

USOP and Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center are equally well recognized for their strong focus on education with fellowship training and clinical research programs to improve musculoskeletal care. Both USOP and the Company are focused on evidence-based care founded on clinical research and patient outcomes data collection.

"Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center is one of the most well-known and fastest growing orthopedic sports medicine care specialists in the country, and we are excited about the growth prospects ahead for our mutual organizations," said Dr. Larry Field, a leader at Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center. "Their physicians and staff will be an outstanding partnership for USOP as we seek to generate more opportunities for our diverse range of patients, helping them to live pain-free and active lives. We look forward to working closely with their talented team of specialists who have developed an excellent reputation for advancing and managing the care of patients with an 'athletic mindset.'"

"USOP is focused on building the preeminent orthopedic care organization in the U.S and is growing rapidly," said Dr. Louis McIntyre, Chief Quality Officer of USOP. "Physicians and surgeons who join USOP maintain clinical autonomy and brand identity, while benefiting from the support of the full-serve, integrated platform, with its focus on clinical best practices, value-based care delivery and quality outcomes."

About USOP

USOP is a full-service, integrated orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care. For more information, please visit: https://us-orthopartners.com/

About Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is the leading destination for the comprehensive treatment of orthopaedic and sports medicine injuries. Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center has world-renowned physicians and surgeons, specializing in all areas of orthopaedics and sports medicine injury treatment and prevention. For more information, please visit: AndrewsSportsMedicine.com.

