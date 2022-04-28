U.S. ORTHOPAEDIC PARTNERS ANNOUNCES NEW LEADERSHIP TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

ALPHARETTA , Ga., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners (USOP) , the rapidly-expanding network for private orthopaedic practices in the Southeastern United States recently announced two new leaders to its executive team. Kevin Navas was named Chief Operating Officer and Rhonda Gibby as Chief Human Resources Officer.

"As we remain focused on expanding USOP's footprint, our longstanding goal has been to provide outstanding support and partnership for our affiliate groups," said Glen Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. "By rounding out our leadership team with these two key positions, we can further support our affiliated groups with the guidance of these accomplished executives."

Kevin Navas

Kevin Navas joined USOP as Chief Operating Officer and will lead all operations across the enterprise. Before USOP, Navas served as a Senior Vice President leading the National Accounts Division for Healogics, Inc. He oversaw operations for 200 advanced wound care centers affiliated with the ten largest U.S. health systems.

Prior to Healogics, Navas was the Chief Operating Officer for St. Petersburg General Hospital. During his tenure, Navas led the creation of a thoracic oncology program and Robotic Hernia Repair Center, achieved an ACR accredited Lung Cancer Screening Center, revamped the hospital's breast program, developed a robotic surgical PA program and led the construction of a new interventional radiology suite. He was also the catalyst for significant improvement in physician satisfaction, patient experience and clinical outcomes.

Navas also served as the Associate Administrator and interim COO at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL. He provided operational oversight of all ancillary services departments, GME, wound care center, offsite outpatient rehab facility and the hospital's employed physician practices subsidiary.

Navas was Chief Financial Officer at DaVita Inc. of the Mid-Atlantic and Hospital Services Groups. He also worked on Wall Street as an investment banker and private equity investor closing more than $13 billion in acquisitions and financing transactions. Navas began his career with the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served as a Captain and Company Commander, leading Marines throughout the Pacific Rim.

Kevin Navas is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He received his Master's degree in Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is also a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Rhonda Gibby

Rhonda Gibby was appointed Chief Human Resources Officer for USOP. In this position, Gibby will lead the people and talent agenda for the enterprise. Gibby has vast experience in all aspects of Human Resources, including HR strategic planning, recruiting, training & development, succession planning, intellectual capital management & retention, labor & employee relations, HRIS, payroll, executive compensation and health & welfare benefits.

Prior to joining USOP, Gibby served as founder and Principal of Talent Advantage, LLC, where she crafted talent solutions that drove competitive advantage for her diverse client base.

Before launching Talent Advantage, Gibby served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at Avanos Medical. Prior to leading Human Resources for Avanos Medical, Gibby was Vice President, Human Resources for the Healthcare & KC Professional Business Units of the Kimberly-Clark organization. She also held other HR roles across the company, leading HR centers of excellence in talent management, organizational effectiveness, and HR business partner groups.

Before Kimberly-Clark, Gibby held various roles in Tyco Healthcare, a medical technology arm of Tyco International.

Rhonda Gibby holds a Bachelor's degree in Management from Southern Wesleyan University and a Master's degree in Human Resource Development and Business Administration from Clemson University. She has served on various non-profit boards, including the Healthcare Businesswoman's Association Advisory Group, Children's Development Academy, and Mission Joint Venture International.

"We are excited to continue our expansion plans with Kevin and Rhonda at the helm, providing their extensive knowledge and expertise," added Silverman.

