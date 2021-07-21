U.S. Orthopaedic Partners Announces Partnership with North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic

Leading Orthopaedic Care Platform in Southeast Continues to Strengthen Fast-Growing Network With Major Regional Player Tweet this

NABJC treats patients at two state-of-the-art facilities in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Ala., as well as operates at two hospitals and one ambulatory surgery center. This strategic partnership adds to USOP's collaborative network of orthopedic practices and continues its Southeastern U.S. geographic expansion as the platforms sixth new partner in the last nine months.

"We are thrilled with the progress of the platform and are honored that the North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic has entrusted us to help lead them into the future," said Glen Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. "This practice is known for its exceptional musculo-skeletal care that, when coupled with our recently announced partnership with Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center, enables us to be well positioned to serve patients throughout the State of Alabama. As we lead our orthopedic network into the future of integrated patient care, we are excited about the strong growth opportunities that lie ahead."

NABJC is focused on treating a wide range of musculoskeletal problems, including adult reconstructive surgery, hip, knee, and shoulder replacements, as well as sports medicine, hand and foot surgery, pediatrics, fracture care and chronic pain.

"Our dedicated and talented physicians at NABJC will benefit from the strong operational support services offered by USOP," said Tammy Highfield, Chief Executive Officer of North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic. "My partners and I are very excited about the opportunity to work with USOP in partnership with other elite practices across the Southeast. We strongly feel that this decision will enable us to continue provide first-class resources and state-of-the-art services that our patients have come to expect and deserve," added Dr. A.E. Joiner at NABJC.

USOP is a full-service, integrated orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care. For more information, please visit: https://us-orthopartners.com/.

