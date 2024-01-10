U.S. ORTHOPAEDIC PARTNERS ANNOUNCES STEPHEN HOLTZCLAW, MD, MBA AS NEW CEO

Former Alteon Health CEO Takes the Helm of the Country's Premiere Orthopaedic Care Platform

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners (USOP), a prominent, multi-state orthopaedic care platform, proudly announces the appointment of Stephen G. Holtzclaw, MD, MBA, as its new chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2024.

Since its launch in October 2020, USOP has rapidly emerged as a leading provider of high-quality, value-based orthopaedic care across the Southeast. Dr. Holtzclaw's appointment marks a pivotal moment as the organization continues its trajectory toward sustained success and growth in 2024 and beyond.

"Joining U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is an incredible opportunity to lead a dynamic team of acclaimed surgeons dedicated to delivering exceptional orthopaedic care," said Stephen G. Holtzclaw, MD, CEO. "I'm excited to build upon the foundation laid by the team and further enhance our commitment to patient-centric excellence."

Dr. Holtzclaw brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role. He has showcased transformative leadership skills during his tenure as CEO at Alteon Health, one of the country's largest physician-led acute care medical groups, and also as president of hospital-based services for TeamHealth. It was in this role that Dr. Holtzclaw led the expansion and progress of healthy business relationships, clinician relations, organizational development, financial solvency, and revenue generation.

Dr. Holtzclaw began his career as an EMT/paramedic before going on to receive undergraduate degrees in business administration and biology. He earned his medical degree at the University of Maryland and completed his emergency medicine residency at Johns Hopkins University. He later returned to Johns Hopkins to serve as an instructor, nurturing future medical practitioners, and still returns there monthly as a practicing physician.

The USOP Board of Directors expresses unwavering confidence in Dr. Holtzclaw's exceptional leadership and extensive experience. Under his guidance, the company is poised to cement its position as the country's premier orthopaedic management services organization.

About U.S. Orthopaedic Partners:
U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is a full-service, integrated orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeast. Supported by diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery centers, fellowship training programs, and comprehensive suite of ancillary services—advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine—USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care.

