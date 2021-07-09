U.S. Orthopaedic Partners Continues Rapid Expansion Across the Southeast, Partners with Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners ("USOP"), a comprehensive orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S., today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi ("OINM"), a premier provider of high-quality orthopaedic care located in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Led by M.D.'s Eric Lewis, Gabe Rulewicz, Stephen Southworth, Nels Thorderson, William Pillow and Bryan Fagan, OINM is a multi-office practice with four locations throughout the state dedicated to sports medicine and comprehensive orthopaedic treatment of foot, ankle, hand, wrist, elbow, hip, osteoarthritis, knee and shoulder injuries. Serving patients throughout the greater Tupelo area, OINM provides patients with easy access to care including walk-in clinic service, mobile appointment requests, online registration and mobile pay options.

"We are excited by this new partnership with USOP and, as a physician who has been practicing for many years, I have seen times change over the years and the immense burdens that are placed on a practice to keep up with the changes in today's ever-evolving healthcare environment," said Dr. Lewis. "The partnership will give me peace of mind so I can focus on practicing medicine, while leaving the regulatory and administrative burdens to the experts."

OINM has experienced a strong growth trajectory in its regional area, where its doctors are known for their leading orthopedic expertise, innovative procedures and focus on delivering compassionate care.

"Our team of highly skilled surgeon specialists along with our clinician staff are thrilled to join USOP's practice management platform of like-minded physicians, and we look forward to working with USOP to help support our growth and strategic plan going forward," said Carol Upton, Chief Operating Officer of OINM. "This partnership will strengthen our ability to continue providing comprehensive, patient-focused care in Tupelo and greater northern Mississippi area, with a singular focus on driving positive patient outcomes and improved quality of life for patients and their families."

"We are thrilled with the addition of The Orthopaedic Institute to USOP. This group fits well into our mission and has developed a strong brand over the years. Our non-disruptive model allows them to maintain their operational autonomy, brand identity and ownership, while joining one of the fastest growing orthopedic Management Service Organizations in the country," said Glen Silverman, CEO of USOP. "They also will realize the benefits of our full-serve, integrated platform and focus on clinical best practices, delivering value-based care delivery and generating quality outcomes."

