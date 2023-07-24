U.S. ORTHOPAEDIC PARTNERS GROWS NETWORK WITH ORTHOPAEDIC ASSOCIATES OF NEW ORLEANS AND MID STATE ORTHOPAEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE CENTER

New Alliances expands  U.S. Orthopaedic Partners footprint into a third state, Louisiana.  

ALPHARETTA, Ga.,  July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners ("USOP"), the rapidly-expanding network for private orthopaedic practices in the Southeastern United States, announces the acquisition of two leading practices: Orthopaedic Associates of New Orleans ("OANO") and Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center ("Mid State"). This marks the 11th acquisition for USOP and adds eight locations to the network of over 270 orthopaedic providers.  

"It is with great anticipation,  and honor that Orthopaedic Associates of New Orleans announces their partnership  with USOP. The coming decade is an exciting time of rapid innovation and changing practice management landscape affecting the future and viability of medical and surgical care in Louisiana," said Lance Estrada, MD, OANO. "OANA welcomes the opportunity to chart a new and prosperous course of delivering the best orthopaedic care to our patients, retaining autonomy of practice self-governance, expanding clinical research in orthopaedics and embracing a course of broad practice outreach and expansion in Louisiana through a mutually beneficial partnership with USOP."

"We are proud to be their affiliate and grow this premier regional alliance," said Michael Leddy, MD, Mid State. "We are committed to delivering the highest quality care in the most cost-effective manner possible, and that aligns directly with USOP. This network allows us to transform the way orthopaedic care is delivered, make care delivery more efficient, expand our participation and impact in clinical trials, and grow our presence within the markets we serve while positively impacting the lives of more patients."

Orthopaedic Associates of New Orleans uses cutting-edge technology including robotic-arm technology that assists their surgeons in precise knee replacement surgeries. OANO has performed more robotic arm assisted joint replacements than any other practice in New Orleans.

Mid State Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Center, based in Alexandria, Louisiana has eight highly skilled and dedicated physicians specializing in general orthopaedics, sports medicine, ortho trauma, joint replacement, hand and upper extremity, physiatry and pain management. Mid State is proud to be at the forefront of medical advancements, utilizing cutting-edge technologies and evidence-based practices to ensure the best outcomes for patients.

"We are excited to be partner with USOP and the nearly 300 orthopaedic providers across the region. We think there is an immediate opportunity to partner with payors and employers across Louisiana to continue providing the highest quality of care for our patients in a cost-effective setting," said Scott Coleman, CEO, Mid State.

About U.S. Orthopaedic Partners

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is a full-service, integrated orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care.

