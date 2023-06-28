US Outdoor Furniture Market size to grow by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027; the growing construction industry to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US outdoor furniture market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,434.3 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.26%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027

The outdoor furniture market report in US also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below -

Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, TheHome Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Outdoor furniture market in the US

US Outdoor Furniture Market – Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), and end-user (residential and commercial).

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, clubhouses, supermarkets, do-it-yourself (DIY) and home furnishing improvement stores, and bedding stores that sell outdoor furniture are included in offline distribution channels. The manufacturers and distributors are planning their resources for branding and IT support as most of the outdoor furniture is sold in outlet retail stores of the vendors. Furthermore, vendors are generating most of their revenues from their retail stores. Specialty stores are also getting popular in the market. Hence, all the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

US Outdoor Furniture Market – Market Dynamics

Key driver

The growing construction industry is influencing the demand for outdoor furniture. The number of residential units and commercial establishments is increasing which is due to the expansion of the construction industry in the country. Infrastructure upgrades in developed countries, increasing population in emerging countries, growing residential development, and a rise in are the key factors driving the expansion of the construction industry. The housing market is also rapidly increasing in the country, which will increase the demand for furniture. Hence, this expansion of the construction industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The demand for furniture that can be used for multiple purposes is increasing. The introduction of multifunctional and customized products is increasing due to the rising demand for customers. Vendors are planning to launch multifunctional furniture in the market through both offline and online channels. Furthermore, vendors offer various types of chairs and tables that can be converted into large bookcases. For example, Inter IKEA Systems B.V. offers APPLARO Bench with Storage Bag and TOSTERO Bench with Storage Bag. Vendors are focusing on launching innovative products in the market to attract untapped customers. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The high initial cost and long replacement cycle of outdoor furniture products are restricting the growth of the market. Superior quality furniture made from wood is not frequently replaced by customers. Another factor is the high cost of this superior-quality furniture which is also -restricting market growth. The product warranties and guarantees which are offered by the vendors are increasing the life span of this furniture. Hence these factors will impede the growth of outdoor furniture in the country during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this US Outdoor Furniture Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the US outdoor furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the US outdoor furniture market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the US outdoor furniture market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US outdoor furniture market vendors

US Outdoor Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.26% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,434.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.48 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agio International Co., Ashcomm LLC, Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd, Brown Jordan Co., Century Furniture LLC, Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., Forever Patio, Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., LaZBoy Inc., Lebello USA, Lloyd Flanders Inc, Lowes Co. Inc., LUXCRAFT, MillerKnoll Inc., Penney OpCo LLC, The Home Depot Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Windward Design Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

