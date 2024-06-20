U.S. Pain Foundation Unveils 3rd Annual Pediatric Pain Warrior Family Summer Camp

SAN ANTONIO, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Pain Foundation, a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting individuals who live with chronic pain, announces its much-anticipated 3rd Annual Pediatric Pain Warrior Family Summer Camp, taking place from June 23-27 at Morgan's Camp, 23400 Cibola Vista in San Antonio, Texas.

Chronic pain impacts more than 51.6 million Americans, presenting unique challenges that often require specialized resources. Recognizing this need, the U.S. Pain Foundation's Pediatric Pain Warrior program serves as a beacon of hope to those navigating the complexities of pediatric chronic pain.

The Pediatric Pain Warrior Family Summer Camp provides a transformative experience for more than 50 families from around the country. Hosted at the fully accessible Morgan's Camp, the week offers recreational activities, educational workshops, and peer support sessions tailored to the unique needs of pediatric pain warriors, as well as their siblings and parents or guardians.

"Through these initiatives, we strive to bridge the gaps for children and families impacted by chronic pain," says Nicole Hemmenway, CEO of the U.S. Pain Foundation. "Our goal is to equip families with the tools and connections necessary to thrive despite the challenges they face — particularly because children with pain are vastly underserved."

Attendees participate in a range of activities, from adaptive biking to ropes courses, discovering newfound abilities while forging bonds with peers. Kids using adaptive equipment such as wheelchairs, canes, or braces are able to participate in rock walls and zip lines with their families, often for the first time.

Educational sessions will cover essential topics like therapeutic yoga and advocating for your child, setting children on a path toward better health outcomes and a more empowered future.

"Living with chronic pain can be challenging, often lonely, and full of roadblocks and setbacks. Facing that reality as a child comes with an additional layer of difficulty," says Casey Cashman, director of the U.S. Pain Foundation's Pediatric Pain Warrior program. "Kids who join us at camp have often never met another child living with pain, and many of their siblings and parents have felt alone on their journey of offering care. The connections families make at camp are priceless."

The U.S. Pain Foundation extends its gratitude to all sponsors, volunteers, and supporters whose generosity makes events like the Pediatric Pain Warrior Family Summer Camp possible. This support allows the foundation to continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families affected by chronic pain.

The mission of the U.S. Pain Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is to empower, educate, connect, and advocate for individuals living with chronic illnesses and serious injuries that cause pain, as well as their caregivers and clinicians. For more information, visit uspainfoundation.org .

