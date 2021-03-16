U.S. Pandemic Response Disastrous, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic has failed at every level, resulting in hundreds of thousands of needless deaths, according to an article in the spring issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

Both the U.S. and the global response have been "plagued by lack of preparedness, conflicts of interest, highly politicized 'science,' suppression of open discussion, disregard of the bedrock principle of informed consent, and willful neglect of what is likely the most important pillar of response: early treatment," concludes Jane M. Orient, M.D., executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS).

The first pillar of response, contagion control, was hampered by failure to replace protective gear for medical workers that was depleted in 2009, and by outsourcing supply lines to China. Ineffective, non-evidence-based measures were then forced on the public, with devastating adverse consequences but zero to small effect on spread. The early lack of diagnostic testing was succeeded by a frenzy of testing with PCR technology employed in a way that some called "scientifically and diagnostically absolutely meaningless." Costly, possibly counterproductive disinfection protocols ignored measures to prevent airborne spread, writes Dr. Orient.

Early at-home treatment to prevent hospitalization and death, using re-purposed available drugs, has been actively suppressed, with the likely consequence of 100,000 or more preventable deaths, she states.

Vaccination has been touted by authorities as the one way to end the pandemic and return to normality, Dr. Orient notes. Potential long-term adverse effects cannot be known this early, and the FDA's promised monitoring system, known as BEST, probably won't be ready until 100 million persons have received their injections.

Meanwhile, unexpected post-vaccine deaths are being reported to the existing Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). While the FDA states that no deaths have been "conclusively linked to the vaccine," Dr. Orient points out that:

Reported deaths following the COVID jab are at least 300 times more frequent than after influenza vaccination;

Most deaths occur within the first few days, returning to the background level in about two weeks;

There is too little information to rule out the antibody-dependent enhancement that killed animals vaccinated for the earlier coronavirus and then exposed to the virus; and

Results of Israel's aggressive mass vaccination campaign are concerning, with some analysts calculating that "during a 5-week vaccination period the vaccines killed 40 times more elderly people and 260 times more younger people than the disease itself would have killed."

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

SOURCE Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS)

