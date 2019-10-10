US Paper & Paperboard Production to See Marginal Gains in Volume Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US production of paper and paperboard in volume terms is forecast to rise less than 1.0% annually through 2023, according to Paper & Paperboard: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers are expected to benefit from continued growth in manufacturing output and retail sales. More specifically, growing e-commerce and brick-and-mortar sales will boost demand for paper packaging via shipping boxes and in-store product packaging. Rising manufacturers' shipments will also spur demand for cardboard packaging, thereby expanding paperboard and paper packaging production. Furthermore, US producers will continue to benefit from growth in export markets.

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Paper-Paperboard-United-States-FF25011/?progid=91541

Production of unbleached kraft paperboard, the largest product segment, is projected to expand less than 1.0% annually to 2023. Output is forecast to increase due to continued growth in manufacturing and retail sales activity. Online shopping is also expected to contribute to growth, as various unbleached kraft paperboard grades provide quality and affordable e-commerce packaging. However, volume growth will be restrained by the continued shift toward lighter grades of board.

These and other key insights are featured in Paper & Paperboard: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US paper and paperboard production and demand in short tons. Total production is segmented by product in terms of:

unbleached kraft paperboard

recycled paperboard

solid bleached paperboard

semichemical paperboard

printing and writing paper

tissue paper

packaging and industrial paper

newsprint paper

other product types such as construction paper, insulating paper, and wet machine board

In addition, total shipments and total demand are forecast to 2023 in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level.

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total production, the various production segments, and trade in short tons are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018. Total shipments and total demand in US dollars are also provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Re-exports of paper and paperboard are excluded from demand and trade figures.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Packaging reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

