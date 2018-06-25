US Patent & Trademark Office Issues New Patent to DenMat for Removable Dental Appliances, Branded Snap-On Smile®

"This latest patent broadens DenMat's existing intellectual property assets covering Snap-On Smile," said David Casper, CEO of DenMat. "The newly-issued patent recites, among other things, the use of acetyl resin, the ability for the appliance to be removed, and the tooth-borne retentive nature of the design."

The patent claims an invention in which an appliance is designed and fabricated to change the appearance of a patient's smile without needing to alter the existing structure of the teeth. One embodiment of the invention may be fabricated from an acetyl resin material, has a continuous wall with an inner surface that adapts and conforms to the facial and lingual aspects of the existing teeth, an outer wall that has the desired visible appearance, and retentive points without utilizing any dental adhesive or cement.

This latest patent strengthens DenMat's patent portfolio for its Snap-On Smile product line, which includes U.S. Patent Nos. 8,449,296 and 7,357,637, as well as one or more pending patent applications.

"The DenMat laboratory has been a key area of focus for our company," said Mr. Casper. "That focus has included a strategic initiative aimed at strengthening our intellectual property assets covering the innovative technologies that we employ to deliver unique and esthetic solutions for our customers."

DenMat operates one of dentistry's most recognized dental laboratories, producing esthetic solutions for dentists such as Lumineers® and Snap-On Smile appliances. Recently, the Company expanded its laboratory product offering to include its LumiZir® full contour zirconia restorations and its A.R.T. (Additive Reductive Template) system for case design and presentation.

