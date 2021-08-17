US Patent and Trademark Office Issues Patent for Biometric Identification Between International Entities

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued a patent on Tuesday, July 20 (patent #11,068,732) to the CEO of Ideal Innovations, Inc. (I-3), called International Biometric Identification System (IBIS). This patent may have a significant impact on the way in which international entities biometrically verify individuals from foreign countries without violating privacy in the process.

"IBIS is a significant step forward with regard to the use of biometrics internationally, in that it provides for identification verification of subjects from different countries without sharing of biometric information between those countries," noted Bob Kocher, CEO of I-3. "Privacy and Personally Identifiable Information (PII) disclosure are top-of-mind issues these days with respect to biometric use, and we specifically wanted to find a way to address that concern with IBIS."

IBIS encompasses a system and method for international biometric identity verification between two countries, without transferring biometric information between the two countries. It will replace the traditional approach of identification via uniforms and identification cards, which are easily compromised, into a secure approach of leveraging biometric information through a person's identity. This approach is consistent with the policy of not sharing any biometric information relating to verification of identification of individuals with other countries.

"We imagine applications where partner nations, working in international assistance, humanitarian, and even military operations domains, can rapidly and securely vet individuals from other countries biometrically, without compromising that individual's personal information," stated Kocher.

Ideal Innovations is an inventions company that develops innovative ways to solve difficult problems. It has additional experimental efforts underway, including developing methods for identifying potential elite future performers, rapid secure access systems, and early detection of viruses.

