U.S. Patent Granted for BUPI

The U.S. patent covers a method for the treatment of pain due to oral mucositis in cancer patients by locally administering a sustained-release lozenge in which the local anesthetic bupivacaine is the active ingredient. This patent should provide protection through to 2032. Moberg Pharma has previously announced patent grants in Europe and Canada.

"This issuance of this patent in the United States is part of our overall strategy to establish a broad portfolio of patent claims to protect our proprietary products and is an important milestone, as we now have granted patents in all territories where we have applied for patent protection." commented Peter Wolpert, Moberg Pharma's CEO.

In 2016, Moberg Pharma announced positive Phase 2 results with BUPI in treating pain associated with oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer undergoing radiotherapy. Moberg Pharma estimates that the product has a sales potential amounting to USD 100–200 million annually, assuming successful commercialization in oral mucositis and at least one further indication.

About this information

This information is information that Moberg Pharma AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.30 a.m. CET on May 2nd, 2018.

